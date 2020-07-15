Topical Skin Adhesive Market at a CAGR of 8.15% Growth, Trends and Absolute Opportunity up to 2027

Topical skin adhesive market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 1,225.32 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.15% in the above-mentioned forecast period.

This topical skin adhesive market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographical expansions, technological innovations in the market.

Key Market Competitors: Global Topical Skin Adhesive Market

The major players covered in the topical skin adhesive market report are Medtronic, Ethicon U.S. LLC (subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.), Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, Pfizer Inc., connexicon medical, Chemence Medical, Inc., Adhezion Biomedical, GluStitch, Meyer-Haake GmbH Medical Innovations., Beijing Compont Medical Devices Co. Ltd., among other domestic and global players.

Segmentation: Global Topical Skin Adhesive Market

On the basis of product type, the topical skin adhesive market is segmented into 2-octyl cyanoacrylate adhesive, N-butyl cyanoacrylate adhesive, 2-ethyl cyanoacrylate adhesive, methyl cyanoacrylate adhesive

Based on application, the topical skin adhesive market is segmented into surgical incisions, trauma-induced lacerations, burn and skin grafting, wound closure, chronic wounds, others

Based upon end-users, the topical skin adhesive market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, trauma centers, ambulatory surgical centers, others

The distribution channel in the topical skin adhesive market is segmented into direct sales, retail

