Opportunities for the global FRP pole market to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% by 2024

According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the global FRP pole market looks promising with opportunities in power transmission and distribution, lighting, and telecommunication industries. The global FRP pole market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2019 to 2024. The major drivers for this market are the increasing demand for FRP poles in infrastructure projects, replacement of wooden poles, and the performance benefits of FRP poles over wood, steel, and concrete poles; these benefits include lightweight, rot and corrosion resistance, lower maintenance, and easy installation.

In this market, FRP poles are manufactured by filament winding, pultrusion, and centrifugal casting processes. Lucintel forecasts that filament winding will remain the largest process type, supported by its ability of working with different thermoset resin systems. Pultrusion is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to its higher productivity and lower cost.

North America will remain the largest region, and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the growing demand for FRP poles in new infrastructure projects, as well as replacement of metal, concrete, and wooden poles.

An emerging trend, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the market, includes development of modular poles. Valmont Industries, Petrofisa do Brasil, Geotek Inc., Strongwell, CMT LLC, R.S. Technologies, Creative Pultrusions Inc., and Europoles GmbH are among the major suppliers of FRP poles.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the global FRP pole market by end use industry, process, material consumption, and region and has compiled a comprehensive research report entitled “Growth Opportunities in the Global FRP Pole Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis”. The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy by providing comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the global FRP pole market by end use industry, process, material consumption, and region, as follows:

By End Use Industry [Value ($ Million) from 2013 to 2024]:

• Power Transmission and Distribution

• Telecommunication

• Lighting and Others

By Process [Value ($ Million) from 2013 to 2024]:

• Filament Winding

• Pultrusion

• Centrifugal Casting

Material Consumption in FRP Pole Market [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Million lbs) from 2013 to 2024]:

• Fiber

• Resin

o Polyester

o Polyurethane

o Others

By Region [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Million Units) from 2013 to 2024]:

• North America

• Europe

• APAC & ROW

This 190-page research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or helpdesk@lucintel.com. Lucintel offerings include advanced materials reports, composite materials market report, strategic growth consulting, market research due diligence and business strategy consulting.

This report addresses the following key questions:

Q. 1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for global FRP Pole market by end use industry (power transmission and distribution, telecommunication, lighting, and others), process (filament winding, pultrusion, and centrifugal casting), material consumption (resin and fiber), and region (North America, Europe, APAC and ROW)?

Q. 2. Which product segment will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q. 3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market and which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being taken by key companies for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by product substitution?

Q. 11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years?