Modular Substation Market 2019 Global Size, Share, Trends, Segmentation, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast 2023

Market Research Future published a research report on “Global Modular Substation Market Research Report- Forecast till 2024” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast Report to 2024.

Modular Substation Market-Overview

Modular Substation is a compact solution that mainly performs monitoring, protection, and switching functions. There are two types of modular substations namely, skid/trailer mounted and fixed modular substations. The skid/trailer modular substations are preferred for applications with easy transportation and installation. Modular substations find application in power utilities, industrial, and commercial sector. Modular substations help serve loads in a campus, industrial plant, and urban areas with limited capacity or non-standard voltage rating. These substations are engineered in order to reduce the number of field connections necessary for control, on-board protection, and automation devices to minimize the on-site labor.

On the basis of end-use, the Modular Substation Market is segmented into utilities, industrial, and commercial. Utilities segment is estimated to dominate the market during the forecast period due to the increased demand for energy and rising investments in power sector. The installation is extensive in Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific. Considering the voltage, the market is segmented as 11kV-33kV, 33kV-400kV, and above 400kV. 11kV-33kV segment accounts for the largest share in the modular substation market due to the rising deployment of modular substation by utilities for enhancing safety and reliability.

Competitive Analysis

The support of the administration in countries around the world is estimated to have a significant impact on the development of the market in the upcoming period. The revamping of distribution channels is also expected in the coming years with a particular focus on using robots for the logistic function on a larger scale than before. The market is in a condition of flux due to the rapid and severe changes in the global economy. The fortification of the human resource is estimated to be the critical point being addressed in these times of uncertainty. The rebooting of manufacturing activities is another strategic aspect that is being emphasized to ensure that the supply of the end product can be reasonably ensured to the users in the market. The market players are taking the steps that are necessary to ensure that the market survives the turbulent period and emerge recovered in the future.

The primary contenders operating in the modular substation market are SPX Transformer Solutions, Inc. (US), Eaton Corporation plc (Ireland), Enerset Power Solutions (US), General Electric (US), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (India), Siemens AG (Germany), Skema S.P.A. (Italy), ModPower Solutions (Mexico), Crompton Greaves Ltd (India), and American Modular Power Solutions, Inc. (US) to name a few.

Segmental Analysis

The segmental examination of the modular substation market is carried out on the basis of voltage, type, insulation type, application, and region. Based on the voltage, the modular substation market is segmented into 11kV-33kV, 33kV-400kV, and above 400kV. Based on the types, the modular substation market is segmented into skid-mounted and fixed. Based on the insulation type, the modular substation market is segmented into air and gas. The application-based segmentation of the modular substation market comprises of commercial, power utilities and industrial. Based on the region, the modular substation market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, and the rest of the world.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The regional assessment of the modular substation market includes APAC, Europe, North America, and the rest of the world. The Asia-Pacific region is likely to be the principal modular substation market, by region, throughout the forecast period. It is anticipated that the market will observe sizeable growth throughout the forecast period due to the old power infrastructure and urbanization & industrialization. China is anticipated to be the top mounting market in the region of Asia-Pacific due to the mounting requirement of power solutions and the funding devoted to power generation capacity trappings. This development is due to the rising energy needs in the region and urbanization of regions.

Furthermore, the rural electrification strategy is projected to additionally improve the need for a modular substation in the Asia-Pacific. In the region of North America, the US national market is likely to govern the modular substation market due to the renovation of its present power infrastructure. The Middle Eastern region also offers capable business prospects in the modular substation market due to intensifying infrastructural progress.

