M-Files Earns Highest Leadership Position in 2020 Nucleus Research Content Management Technology Value Matrix Report

READING (UK), July 15th, 2020 – M-Files Corporation, the intelligent information management company, today announced it has been named a “Leader” in the 2020 Nucleus Research Content Management Technology Value Matrix Report. This marks the seventh consecutive year that M-Files has achieved Leader status, as the company further distances itself from competitors as the content management sector frontrunner. This year, M-Files earned the highest recognition for both usability and functionality.

Nucleus Research evaluates content management providers on two core criteria – usability and functionality, as determined by analysis of interviews with end-users and ongoing research by the firm. The 2020 report included reviews of 17 vendors and placed them in quadrants based on how Nucleus Research assessed them as Leaders, Experts, Facilitators and Core Providers.

“This year, the M-Files Leader designation was driven by innovations that reaffirm the platform’s unique attributes and distinction in the marketplace,” said Barbara Peck, principal analyst, Nucleus Research. “With its metadata-based, system-neutral and AI-powered visionary platform, M-Files continues to set the standard for content management. The latest M-Files advancements further leverage metadata and artificial intelligence to extract and index data and identify business-critical content. Additionally, innovations are also rooted in the M-Files open architecture that supports connectors to other systems and repositories.”

In the report, M-Files was recognized for unveiling Smart Metadata, a tool that automatically learns to extract information from documents for better search and indexing; M-Files Discovery, a new offering that identifies business-critical documents either in M-Files or any connected external repository based on PII data extraction and document classification; and M-Files Ground Link, a solution that allows a secure and highly reliable connection from M-Files Cloud to customers’ on-premises data repositories.

“We are extremely pleased to be recognized as this year’s content management sector frontrunner, having achieved the highest levels of usability and functionality among all Leaders in the Nucleus Research Value Matrix report,” said Antti Nivala, founder and CEO, M-Files. “We take great pride in the affirmation of our visionary approach and unique solution which offers the same licensure for on-premises and cloud deployments, eliminating financial obstacles and allowing companies to transition gradually to the cloud.”

As a leader, M-Files was acknowledged by Nucleus Research for data security features, including access control and permissions, automated audit trails, federated authentication, file encryption in transit and at rest, intrusion detection, and data loss prevention. M-Files was also recognized for providing customers with frequent, automatic system updates that do not require extra IT department support.

View the full report here:

http://bit.ly/m-files-2020-nucleus-cm-value-matrix-uk

For more information on M-Files Intelligent Information Management, please visit:

http://bit.ly/m-files-intelligent-information-management-uk

About the Nucleus Research Value Matrix

The Value Matrix provides a transparent tool to help businesses quickly assess their technology options in a friendly, visual format. Nucleus Research provides a straightforward analysis of tech solutions based on the functionality and usability they deliver. For more information, visit Nucleus Research.