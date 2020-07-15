Global Wireless Earphone Industry and Market Studies Research Report 2019

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the Wireless Earphone Market over the period of 2019 to 2025. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in global wireless earphone market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the global markets of wireless earphone. The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the wireless earphone market during the period. The global wireless earphone market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Technological development is changing the way electronic devices are being used. Nowadays earphones are not just an electronic device used to listen to music and calling. Earphones are changed with their designs and can be connected to Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Wireless earphones are becoming trendy as it provides convenience to the user. Wireless earphone manufacturers are focusing on changing consumer tastes and preferences and use strategies like new product launches, mergers, and acquisitions to sustain in the competitive market. For instance, in 2018, Sony India launched a range of wireless headphones and speakers. SP700N is the top-of-the-line sports earbuds. It has active noise cancellation, ambient noise, Sony Extra Bass sound and it supports Google assistant.

Increasing Number of Smartphone, Tablet and Laptop Users Drive the Growth of the Wireless Earphone Market

The increasing number of smartphone, tablet and laptop users drive the growth of the wireless earphone market. The rising purchasing power of consumers and the demand for gaming and virtual reality applications contribute to the growth of the wireless earphone market. The attractive designs and innovative features of wireless earphones stimulate market growth. Consumer’s convenience in using wireless earphones increases the demand for the wireless earphone market.

In addition, improved performance of these earphones with different applications such as music and entertainment, sports, and telephonic communication contributes to the growth of the wireless earphone market. Factors such as water resistance, fast charging, noise cancellation technology, and high-quality sound propel the growth of the wireless earphone market. On the other side, overuse of earphones can cause hearing loss, pain in ears and sometimes ear infections that hampers the growth of the wireless earphone market. However, technological advancement helps in the development of novel features and designs in earphones which creates numerous opportunities for the wireless earphone manufacturers.

North America is Expected to Have a Dominant Share in the Global Wireless Earphone Market

Geographically, the global wireless earphone market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. North America is expected to have a dominant share in the global wireless earphone market. The United State has an increasing number of smartphone users and rising demand for tech-savvy equipment contribute to the growth of the wireless earphone market in the North America region. Asia-Pacific is an emerging market for the wireless earphone market. Asia-Pacific region has a huge population and an increasing number of smartphone users that propel market growth. Europe is expected to grow in the wireless earphone market.

Segment Covered

The report on global wireless earphone market covers segments such as product type, application, and distribution channel. On the basis of product type, the sub-markets include in-ear, on-ear, and over-ear. On the basis of application, the sub-markets include music & entertainment, sports & fitness, gaming & virtual reality, and communication. On the basis of the distribution channel, the sub-markets include online, electronic stores, showrooms, and supermarket.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Apple Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Sony Corporation, Logitech Inc., Plantronics, Inc., Optoma Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., JABRA Corporation, Bose Corporation, LG Electronics, Inc., and Other companies.

