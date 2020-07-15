Global Thermoplastics Market Report 2026: Market Segments, Size,Trend and Market Projections for Upcoming Years

Our latest research report entitled Thermoplastics Market (by type (polyethylene, polypropylene, polystyrene, polyvinyl chloride, Teflon, acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), end-user (automotive, agriculture, construction, consumer goods, packaging, and pharmaceuticals)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Thermoplastics.

The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Thermoplastics cost structure, and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present, and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Thermoplastics growth factors.

"We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report shall be Revised to 2020-2026."

Higher Demand for Lighter Automotive Components is the Major Factor Driving the Growth

Thermoplastics are unshaped materials that turn soft and moldable on heating and solidify on cooling. They can be remelted and remolded a number of times, allowing the finished goods to go under reprocessing. Their ability to change shape makes thermoplastics recyclable and eco-friendly.

The manufacturing process is environmentally sustainable and requires low investment, which makes thermoplastics suitable raw material for various goods. Thermoplastics can endure heavy impact; their ability to withhold impact is superior to most of their counterparts by almost tenfold.

Moreover, thermoplastics have enhanced physical properties compared to other materials such as higher tensile strength, lower thermal conductivity, and lower electromagnetic interference. These physical properties of thermoplastics make them suitable for a variety of applications in different end-use industries.

The higher demand for lighter automotive components is the major factor driving the growth of the thermoplastics market. In order to improve the performance and fuel efficiency of a vehicle, its components are required to be lightweight. The automotive components made up of thermoplastics are lightweight than steel or aluminum components at the same time they are strong. This enables to reduce the overall weight of the vehicle.

Lightweight vehicles are faster and consume less fuel. Moreover, the rapidly growing consumer electronic goods industry is anticipated to further boost the growth of the market. The consumer electronic goods industry is valued at nearly USD 1 trillion and is expected to reach up to more than USD 1.5 trillion in 2025.

The growth of this industry is mainly attributed to growing demand from developing markets and improving infrastructure. Most of the consumer electronic goods are made up of thermoplastics, as they have better insulation and lower electromagnetic interference. This, in turn, boosts the demand for thermoplastics around the world. However, the high cost of raw materials makes thermoplastics relatively expensive than other materials. This is one of the major restraining factors for the growth of the market.

However, the current concerns over the outbreak of coronavirus are expected to have a negative impact on the sale of thermoplastics in the short term. The outbreak of pandemic has led to lockdowns in numerous countries across the world. Due to such lockdowns, the production in several industries such as automotive, consumer goods, electronics, and packaging has reduced significantly. Thus the demand for raw materials such as thermoplastics has declined drastically in the past few months.

Moreover, consumers in locked-down countries are staying at home and buying only essential products such as food, medicines, and other household goods. Thus the sale of goods such as electronics, furniture, and vehicles has decreased considerably. Thus, the sales of raw materials such as thermoplastics that are used to manufacture the products have decreased. Nevertheless, as these countries open up, the production will come to the normal rate, increasing the sale of thermoplastics.

Among the geographies, the Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the largest share in the global thermoplastics market as Asian countries such as India and China are the major manufacturing hubs for a number of multinational companies. Factors including better availability of natural resources, inexpensive labor, and government support are encouraging various companies to establish their production plants in these countries.

Thermoplastics being one of the raw materials, its demand in countries like China and India has increased due to growing production plants. Moreover, the demand for electronic goods and vehicles in the Asia Pacific has increased due to improving disposable income and growing urbanization. As the demand for such products increases, the production also increases which, in turn, boosts the sale of thermoplastics in the Asia Pacific.

Report on the Global Thermoplastics Market Covers Segments such as Type and End-User

On the basis of type, the sub-markets include polyethylene, polypropylene, polystyrene, polyvinyl chloride, Teflon, acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), and other types. On the basis of end-user, the sub-markets include automotive, agriculture, construction, consumer goods, electrical and electronics, packaging, pharmaceuticals, and other end-users.

Competitive Analysis:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as The 3M Company, Arkema S.A., BASF SE, Covestro AG, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Evonik Industries AG, SABIC, Solvay S.A., LG Chem Ltd., Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corporation, and Other Companies.

Reasons to Buy this Report: