Global Seismic Survey Market: Latest Trends, Demand and Analysis 2025

The latest report on Seismic Survey Market by Infinium Global Research gives complete coverage of the Seismic Survey Market by in terms of key trends, market size, forecast and CAGR growth over the period of 2019 to 2025. In addition, the study covers deep dive into key product and applications trends in the regional markets of Seismic Survey such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America over the short run and long run.

We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report Shall be Revised to 2020-2026. The Section on the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market is Included in the Report for Free.

The Growing Number of Exploration and Production Activities Will Augment the Growth of the Seismic Survey Industry

The seismic survey investigates subterranean structure particularly regarding exploration for petroleum, natural gas, and mineral deposits. The process uses reflected sound waves to produce a CAT scan of the Earth’s subsurface. The seismic survey is the most important from all the geophysical exploration methods as it is capable of detecting large-scale to small-scale subsurface features. It provides images of local geology that determines the location and size of oil and gas reservoirs.

The growing number of exploration and production activities will augment the growth of the seismic survey market. Oil demand in developing countries has surpassed that of the wealthy nations. Developing countries account for almost 50% consumption of the world’s oil. The rising demand for oil in developing countries is a major factor contributing to the growth of the seismic survey market. Seismic surveys are used to locate landfills and the shallow reflection seismic technique is effective for the precise imaging of the landfill’s bottom. Brownfield projects use seismic technology to identify the quality of the land.

Rising Use of Seismic Surveys in Shale Gas Exploration Boosts the Growth of the Seismic Survey Industry

In addition, the rising use of seismic surveys in shale gas exploration boosts the growth of the seismic survey market. The increasing efforts by oil and gas majors to tap undiscovered reserves and rise in approvals for seismic testing promote the demand for seismic surveys. Furthermore, the use of seismic surveys to produce images of various rock types stimulates the seismic survey market’s growth. On the other hand, volatile oil prices hamper the growth of the seismic survey market. Moreover, new oil and gas discoveries create several opportunities for the market.

North America is expected to hold the largest share in the global seismic survey market. The increasing exploration and production activities in North America contribute to the growth of the seismic survey market in North America. Europe is anticipated to grow in the global seismic survey market with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period. The growing exploration activities due to high energy consumption in Europe augment the growth of the seismic survey market in Europe. On the other hand, the rising use of seismic surveys owing to the high demand for oil and gas in Asia-Pacific contributes to the market’s growth in the Asia-Pacific region. China has an average annual oil consumption growth rate of 15.8%.

