Global Alternate Marine Power Market Will Generate New Growth Opportunities by 2025

The Rising Marine Pollution Worldwide is a Major Factor Contributing to the Growth of the Alternate Marine Power Industry

Alternate marine power is an anti-pollution measure that helps to reduce air pollution generated from diesel generators. It uses shore electric power as a substitute. It is used at the port when a ship is halting. This reduces emissions from ships by a huge amount. It is also known as cold ironing. It provides power for lights, air-conditioners, refrigerators, and other equipment on ships.

The rising marine pollution worldwide is a major factor contributing to the growth of the alternate marine power market. A study says that a ship produces more carbon dioxide per mile and gallon of fuel as compared to a car. Further, the major contributors to air pollution in coastal areas are ships and vessels. The rising rules and regulations for pollution reduction caused by ships and vessels contribute to the growth of alternate marine power market.

In addition, the rising environmental awareness led to a rise in demand for the alternate marine power market. Additionally, the adoption of electric vessels integrated with hybrid power and combined power source technology will reduce fossil fuel consumption. Hence market players are focused on manufacturing alternate marine power systems that run on efficient batteries. This will augment the growth of the market.

On the flip side, huge investments to set up equipment for alternate marine power system hamper the growth of alternate marine power market. Moreover, technological advancement in the marine industry creates fruitful opportunities for the growth of the alternate marine power market.

Geographically, the global alternate marine power market is divided into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. North America is anticipated to have a dominant share in the global alternate marine power market. The increasing movement of goods and passengers through ports in the United States lead to a surge in the number of ships. And the rising air pollution at ports stimulates the demand for the alternate marine power market in North America.

Huge Investments to Set Up Equipment for Alternate Marine Power System Hamper the Growth of Alternate Marine Power Industry

Europe is expected to grow in the global alternate marine power market with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period. The rising focus on the development of alternative fuel as a substitute for fossil oil sources used in energy supply to transport in the European territory contribute to the growth of alternate marine power market in Europe. Asia-Pacific region has fruitful opportunities in the global alternate marine power market. The increasing trade activities in India and China and the growing economies of the countries in Asia-Pacific contribute to the growth of alternate marine power market in the Asia-Pacific region.

