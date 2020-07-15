Gastroparesis Treatment Industry Overview, Business Overview and Forecast to 2023

Market Analysis:

Gastroparesis may interfere with normal digestion resulting in vomiting and nausea, and also cause issues with nutrition and blood sugar levels. At times this is a complication of diabetes while there are some that develop it after surgery. Pain in the stomach, lack of appetite, abdominal bloating, gastroesophageal reflux, the feeling of fullness, and nausea are some of the usual symptoms of gastroparesis.

The global Gastroparesis Treatment Market Applications to touch USD 5,323.62 million at a 3.8% CAGR over the forecast period (2016-2023), in accordance with the latest Market Research Future (MRFR) report. Gastroparesis means stomach paralysis.

Request for a Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3213

There are several causes of gastroparesis, of which diabetes is the most common. Other causes include upper intestinal tract surgery, some chemotherapy agents, radiation treatment applied over the abdomen or chest, certain cancers, eating disorders, psychological conditions, idiopathic causes, neuromuscular diseases, autoimmune conditions, connective tissue disorder such as scleroderma, endocrine disorders such as hypothyroidism, and infections.

Various factors are propelling the gastroparesis treatment market growth. These factors, in accordance with the MRFR report, include the focus of key market players in R&D for launching specific drugs to treat gastroparesis, the introduction of new drugs, increasing number of surgeries resulting in post-operative gastroparesis, and increasing prevalence of diabetes mellitus.

Key Players :

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Evoke Pharma

Alfa Wassermann SPA

Cardinal Health

Janssen Global Services

R. Bard

Boston Scientific Corporation

Salix Pharmaceuticals

Abbott Laboratories

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Medtronic

Market Segmentation:

The MRFR report provides a complete segmental analysis of the gastroparesis treatment market report on the basis of type, drug class, and treatment.

Based on gastroparesis type, the gastroparesis treatment market is segmented into post-surgical, diabetic, idiopathic, and others. Of these, the idiopathic gastroparesis will have the largest share in the market over the forecast period.

Based on drug class, the gastroparesis treatment market is segmented into antidepressants, antiemetics, prokinetic drugs, and others. Of these, the prokinetic drugs segment will dominate the market over the forecast period. This is owing to its ease of availability, effectiveness, increasing applicability and high usage to treat gastroparesis.

Based on treatment, the gastroparesis treatment market is segmented into parenteral nutrition, gastric electric stimulation, and jejunostomy.

Regional Analysis:

By region, the gastroparesis treatment market report covers the latest trends and growth opportunities across Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Of these, the Americas will remain at the forefront in the market over the forecast period. This is owing to the region’s good reimbursement scenario and constant technological advancement. Moreover, an increase in the number of diabetic patients in the region is also boosting the market growth. Diabetic gastroparesis is a major type of gastroparesis that is affecting the population in this region.

The gastroparesis treatment market in Europe is predicted to have the second-largest share in the market over the forecast period, but the sluggish economy in this region is predicted to restrict the market growth.

The gastroparesis treatment market in the APAC region is predicted to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. This is owing to unmet needs, larger patient population, rise in product approvals, and government focus to improve health care facilities.

The gastroparesis treatment market in the MEA will have slow growth in the market over the forecast period.

NOTE : Our team of researchers are studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.