Food and Beverage Disinfection Market Estimated to Reach Revenue of $155 Billion by 2019 Growing at a CAGR of 4% During the Forecast Period 2020-2025

Food and Beverage Disinfection Market is estimated to reach revenue of $155 billion by 2019, growing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period 2020-2025. Food disinfection is the process by which bacteria are killed so that their count is reduced to a level which is neither injurious to health nor to the class of fresh goods. Sterilization is reflected to be the primary process for the destruction of pathogenic creatures to prevent the spread of waterborne illnesses. Disinfection helps to prevent confectionary products such as bun, cakes, and sweets by protecting the products from bacterial growth. An UV disinfection system transmits electromagnetic energy from a mercury arc lamp to an organism’s genetic substance. Growing occurrence of foodborne diseases and rising concern over the food safety are the major factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, rising awareness on food safety along with the focus on managing food quality as well as increasing consumption of healthy foods is set to further enhance the demand of food and beverage disinfection.

North America dominates the Food and Beverage Disinfection Market owing to well established food & beverage industry facilities, favorable reimbursement policies, increasing awareness about health and attractive government initiatives.

Growing prevalence of foodborne diseases and rising concern about the food safety is likely to aid in the market growth of food and beverage disinfection.

Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness and opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Food and Beverage Disinfection Market report.

Lack of skilled labor or high cost required for hiring skilled labor and lack of knowledge of technologies can create a hurdle in the growth of market.

Method – Segment Analysis

Based on the method, Food and Beverage Disinfection Market is segmented into coagulation, steam sterilization, pasteurization, carbonation, chlorination, UV technology, ozonation and others. Chlorination method is estimated to account for the largest share by revenue in food and beverage disinfection market in 2019. This is mainly owing to reduction of most bacteria and viruses in water and reduction of diarrheal disease incidence. In addition, ease of use and protection against recontamination is also anticipated to increase market growth.

Application – Segment Analysis

Based on the application, Food and Beverage Disinfection Market is segmented into packaging, processing, surfaces and others. Food processing is estimated to witness fastest growth of CAGR 4.5% in the food and beverages disinfection market during the forecast period. This is mainly owing to improved nourishing value of food and enhanced safety of foods by decreasing the number of dangerous bacteria in it. In addition, researchers are currently inspecting the influence of nutrient digestibility through food processing to create foods that have increased nutrient value. This is further set to contribute to the expansion of food and beverage disinfection market.

Geography – Segment Analysis

North America accounts for 42% of the food and beverage disinfection market share by region in 2019. Rising consumption of processed food and rising consciousness towards hygiene food in North America is the driver for the growth of food and beverage disinfection market. According to U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) most applications for ozone in food treatment involve microbial properties and is widely used in food processing and packaging. However, the statement in the Generally Recognized As Safe (GRAS) approval for ozone in bottled water disinfection which says all food additive applications of ozone are to be approved for it to be used in food applications.

The Asia-Pacific Food and Beverage Disinfection Market is projected to be the fastest growing during the forecast period. This is owing to factors such as rising health concern, population and demand of packed food. Moreover, increase in tourism within the Asian region has also considerably magnified the intake of prepackaged food product within the region further contributing to market growth.

Drivers – Food and Beverage Disinfection Market

Growing Prevalence of Foodborne Disease

Growing prevalence of foodborne disease and high investments in R&D activities are leading to the growth of Food and Beverage Disinfection Market. According to WHO’s “Estimates of the global burden of foodborne diseases”; 1 in 10 people fall ill from foodborne diseases. Thus government initiatives for reducing such diseases and increasing health concern has driven the market growth. Rising awareness among the consumer for healthy foods is also contributing to the growth of the market.

Rising Concern over the Food Safety

Rising concern over the food safety and packaged foods coupled with increasing health concern among the people in developed countries is expected to support the growth of food and beverage disinfection market. In addition, disinfectants and chemicals are primarily used for disinfecting the water and food products on large scale due to its efficiency is anticipated for the growth of food and beverage disinfection market. Stringent regulations on food safety are also increasing the application of food and beverage disinfectants and equipment in food & beverage industries.

Challenges – Food and Beverage Disinfection Market

Lack of skilled labor along with high cost for hiring skilled labor and the lack of knowledge of technologies among laborers are the factors restraining the growth of Food and Beverage Disinfection Market.

Food and Beverage Disinfection Industry Outlook

Product launches, Merger & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Food and Beverage Disinfection Market. Food and Beverages disinfection top 10 companies include Evonik Resource Efficiency GmbH, Neogen Corporation, Solvay, Stephan Company, Fink Tec GmbH, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Halma Plc, Trojan Technologies, SUEZ Water Technologies & Solution, UV-Guard Australia Pty. Ltd. among others.

Developments

March 2020: NEOGEN Corporation announced that it has acquired the food safety assets of Australia-based Cell BioSciences which is a major supplier of food safety and industrial microbiology products. With this acquisition, Neogen has sales presence across Australasia for its product portfolio.

March 2020: Stepan Company acquired NatSurFact Business of Logos Technologies. NatSurFact is a novel fermentation process for rhamnolipids and have advantages such as biodegradability, low toxicity and unique anti-microbial properties.

July 2019: Solvay announces debottlenecking at its hydrogen peroxide plant in Jemeppe-sur-Sambre (Belgium) allowing an increase of H202 production. Solvay peroxides is also investing in its production capabilities across Europe and Middle-East to meet the market demand.

