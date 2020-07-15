Covid19 update: Cannula Market Continuous Excellent Growth | DePuy Synthes, Denex International, LivaNova PLC

Cannula Market report includes the analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates, profiles of the leading industry players, and forecasts. Companies dealing with the usage or manufacturing of this product in the global cannula market are Medtronic, Edward Lifescience Corporation, La-med Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Terumo Corporation, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Boston Scientific Corporation, DePuy Synthes, Denex International, LivaNova PLC, Smith & Nephew, MRK Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., BVI, Harsoria Healthcare Private Limited, CONMED Corporation, Smiths Medical, Inc., Teleflex Incorporated, ILIFE MEDICAL DEVICES PRIVATE LIMITED and Global Medikit Limited among others.

The global cannula market is estimated to grow to USD 222.09 million by 2026 growing at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The rise in market value can be factored to the growing preference of minimally invasive surgical procedures from the patients.

By Product (Vascular Cannula, Cardiac Cannula, Arthroscopy Cannula, Dermatology Cannula, Nasal Cannula, Others), Type (Neonatal, Straight, Winged, Wing with Port, Winged with Stop Cork), Material (Plastic Cannulas, Silicone Cannulas, Metal Cannulas), End-Users (Hospitals, Cardiac Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others), Application (Oxygen Therapy, Cardiovascular Surgery, General Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Cosmetic/Plastic Surgery, Diabetes Treatment, Neurology, Others)

Cannula is a flexible hollow tube which is sharp and has a retractable inner core implanted into an artery or a vein, or other body cavity, allowing to draw the fluid or to provide medication intravenously. It is basically used for procedures like infusing medication or obtaining blood samples. The maximum usage of cannula is done in the case of cardiovascular diseases. With the advancement of technology, cannulas are being used by health care professionals as well for surgical use.

Market Drivers

An increase in obesity rate increasing the prevalence of various chronic diseases, majorly diabetes requiring insulin injections is expected to drive the growth of the market

Enhancing cases of surgeries among the geriatric population improves the market growth

Rise in the levels of expenditure incurred by the government and private sources on research & development to further the advancements and innovations in the market

Market Restraints

Inadequate skill and knowledge from the healthcare professionals resulting in complications in cannula insertion; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Market is suffering because in comparison to oral or injectable methods of treatment, IV therapy is costlier which the major application of cannulas is

Most of the times the circulatory system is overloaded with excessive intravenous fluid and this hinders the growth of cannula in global market

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of global Cannula market covering:

– North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

