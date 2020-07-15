Covid19 update: Beer Glassware Market will change the Future | Ocean Glass Public Company Limited; Şişecam Group; City Glass

Beer Glassware Market report includes the analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates, profiles of the leading industry players, and forecasts. Few of the major competitors currently working in the global beer glassware market are Libbey Inc.; Arc International; Bormioli Rocco S.p.A.; Corelle Brands LLC; The Oneida Group; Bayerische Glaswerke GmbH; Shanxi Dahua Glass Industrial Co., Ltd.; The Boelter Companies; Duralex USA; Ocean Glass Public Company Limited; Şişecam Group; City Glass; WELL TOLD; Mo’ Money Associates; ISHIZUKA GLASS CO.,LTD.; Shandong Huapeng Glass Co., Ltd.; RONA; Owens-Illinois among others.

Global beer glassware market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 498.00 million by 2026, registering a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing volume of preferences for conducting house parties resulting in greater demand for glassware for serving beverages is expected to result in this market expansion.

By Product (Mugs, Pints, Pilsner, Weizen, Connoisseur’s Glassware, Snifters, Taster Glasses, Plastics, Others), Application (Household, Commercial), Distribution Channel (Offline, Online), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Beer glassware are defined as the different varieties of drinking vessels produced from different varieties of glass, produced from different glass manufacturing methods. These vessels are designed to promote the taste, appeal and fragrances. These glasses are specially designed to enhance the features of beer while improving the handling of glassware and keeping the beer colder for a longer period of time.

Market Drivers:

High growth associated with the consumption of craft beer; this factor is expected to result in healthy market growth

Growing prevalence of alcohol serving restaurants, pubs and bars worldwide is another factor boosting the growth of this market

Increasing prevalence of after-work drinking preferences also acts as a market driver

Innovations and introduction of new flavours and designing for beer and beer glassware respectively also enhances the market growth

Market Restraints:

Complications associated with glassware such as their fragile nature and large weight is expected to hinder the market growth

Growing awareness regarding the negative impacts associated with alcohol consumption will restrict the market growth

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Beer Glassware Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Beer Glassware Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Beer Glassware Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Beer Glassware Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Beer Glassware Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Beer Glassware Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Beer Glassware Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Beer Glassware by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Beer Glassware Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Beer Glassware Market Segment by Application

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of global Beer Glassware market covering:

– North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

