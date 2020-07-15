Brazil Biscuit Market Size, Share, Growth, Trend & Industry Forecast 2025

Increasing disposable income of consumers in the country is expected to drive the growth of Brazil biscuit market

According to TechSci Research report, “Brazil Biscuit Market By Type (Crackers & Savoury Biscuits v/s Sweet Biscuits), By Packaging (Pouches/Packets, Boxes, Cans/Jars, Others), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialist Retailers, Online, Others), By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, FY2026”, the Brazil biscuit market is expected to grow at an impressive rate during the forecast period. The Brazil biscuit market is driven by availability of different flavors, such as buttercream, chocolate, and peanut butter. Additionally, rising consumption of sandwich biscuits, especially among working class population, is further expected to fuel the market growth in the forthcoming years. Furthermore, growing number of coffee shops in the country is expected to propel the market growth over the next few years. Besides, focusing on new product development and marketing communications by the major players operating in the market is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth. However, excessive consumption of sweet biscuits has increased the prevalence of obesity, especially among the teenagers and working population in the country, which might restrict the market growth.

The Brazil biscuit market is segmented based on type, packaging, distribution channel, company and region. Based on distribution channel, the market can be categorized into supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialist retailers, online and others. Among these, the online segment is expected to register significant growth in the market owing to the associated low operational costs and capital requirement. Additionally, benefits such as availability of wide range of options, doorstep delivery, competitive pricing, among others with online shopping are expected to further drive the segmental growth. Based on type, the market can be bifurcated into crackers & savoury biscuits and sweet biscuits. Here, the sweet biscuits segment dominated the market until 2019 and is further expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period owing to their widespread acceptance and taste. The sweet biscuits can further be fragmented into plain biscuits, cookies, sandwich biscuits, chocolate-coated biscuits and other. Among them, the cookies segment is projected to register high growth on account of increasing working population, urbanization, and growing demand for healthy cookies for intermittent snacking. Also, the crackers & savoury biscuits segment is expected to hold a significantly large market share, which can be attributed to changing consumer trends and demands towards healthier alternatives over the conventional sweet snack options. Additionally, these biscuits are available in a wide range of flavors and companies have also started offering dips, creams, salsa, among others with these segment of biscuits to go along with, thereby driving the segmental growth.

PepsiCo, Inc. (Mabel), MDias Branco, Bauducco Foods, Unilever Plc (Maizena), Nestlé Brasil, Casa Bauducco, Mondelez Brasil LTDA, Bagley do Brasil Alimentos Ltda, Marilan Alimentos and others are some of the leading players operating in Brazil biscuit market. The companies operating in the market are using organic strategies such as product launches, mergers and collaborations to boost their share. For instance, Pepperidge launched Pepperidge Farm Farmhouse Thin and Crispy cookies which is available in three flavors- milk chocolate chip, dark chocolate chip, and triple chocolate chip in order to increase their customer base. In addition, bakery manufacturers attract customers with innovative packaging solutions, which is contributing to their increasing sales.

“Brazil biscuit market is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period, owing to rising demand for convenience snacking paired with healthy ingredients among consumers. Additionally, rising disposable income is further contributing to the growing trend. Presence of major leading players in the country is further expected to boost the market growth through 2025.” said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

“Brazil Biscuit Market By Type (Crackers & Savoury Biscuits v/s Sweet Biscuits), By Packaging (Pouches/Packets, Boxes, Cans/Jars, Others), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialist Retailers, Online, Others), By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025”,” has evaluated the future growth potential of Brazil biscuit market and provides statistics & information on market size, structure and future market growth. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment decisions. Besides, the report also identifies and analyzes the emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges and opportunities in Brazil biscuit market.

