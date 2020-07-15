2020 Global Surface Disinfectant Market – Growth Rate, opportunities, and Forecast

The Global Surface Disinfectant Market is expected to reach USD 1,251.6 Million by 2024 from USD 836.7 Million in 2019, at a CAGR of 8.4% during forecast period.

Surface disinfectants are used to prevent microbial cross-contamination and transmission of microbial infections through surfaces in hospitals, pathology labs, and other patient-related areas. They are also used in research laboratories and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies where human cells are handled and maintained for the purpose of research and development.

Market Size Estimation

Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to estimate and validate the total size of the surface disinfectants market. Other MnM proprietary reports were also referred in order to estimate the market size. A company share analysis approach considering the major players in the market and their revenues was used along with appropriate assumptions in order to estimate the market size.

The key players in the industry and markets have been identified through extensive secondary research

The industry’s supply chain and market size, in terms of value, have been determined through primary and secondary research processes

All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified through primary sources

Market Segmentation in Depth:

Alcohols are expected to dominate the surface disinfectants devices market in 2019.

On the basis of composition, the surface disinfectants market is segmented into alcohols, chlorine compounds, quaternary ammonium compounds, hydrogen peroxide, peracetic acid, and other compositions. In 2019, the alcohols segment is expected to account for the largest market share. The high use of alcohols on hard surfaces in hospitals and laboratories is driving the growth of this segment. Other segments, such as hydrogen peroxide and peracetic acid are expected to have higher growth rates due to their growing acceptance in surface disinfectant formulations.

Liquids are expected to dominate the surface disinfectants devices market in 2019.

On the basis of type, the surface disinfectants market is segmented into liquids, wipes, and sprays. The liquids segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2019. This can primarily be attributed to the wide usage of these disinfectants, especially in emerging and underdeveloped countries, due to their low cost.

Major Market Growth Drivers:

Stringent Regulations for the Use of Surface Disinfectants

High Prevalence of Hais

Technological Improvements in Disinfectants

Growing Healthcare Industry in Emerging Economies

Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:

Based on region, the surface disinfectant market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2019, North America is projected to command the largest share of the surface disinfectants market. The large share of this market segment can be attributed majorly to the high prevalence of HAIs and the presence of stringent infection control regulations in the region.

Maior Key Players Mapped in Research Report:

3M Company, Procter and Gamble, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Clorox Company, Ecolab, Cantel Medical, Johnson & Johnson, Diversey, Inc., Steris Corporation, CarroLLClean, Metrex Research, LLC (Subsidiary of Danaher Corporation), Whiteley Corporation, Gojo Industries, Inc.