Textured Soy Protein Market to 2025: Global Trends, Business Strategies and Opportunities with Key Players Analysis

Our latest research report entitled Textured Soy Protein Market (by type (non-GMO, conventional, organic), source (soy protein concentrates, soy protein isolates, soy flour), application (meat substitutes, dairy alternatives, infant nutrition, bakery products, cereal, and snacks)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Textured Soy Protein.

The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Textured Soy Protein cost structure, and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present, and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Textured Soy Protein growth factors.

“We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report shall be Revised to 2020-2026.”

Continuous Growing Influence of Vegetarian Food, Plant-Based Food and Its Health Benefits Among the Consumers Are Helping to Grow

The continuous growing influence of vegetarian food, plant-based food, and its health benefits among the consumers are helping to grow the demand of the textured soy protein market. Vegetarian consumers use it as a meat alternative in their food menu. After its invention in the 1960s by Archer Daniel Midland Company, slowly it becomes the major meat alternative source for the vegetarian people around the world.

It is a low-cost healthy food alternative for several consumers, who cannot afford other types of costly food for their better health. Further, it is used as a nutrition extender for a different type of meat and poultry products, and in tuna salad. Additionally, owing to its lightweight and no fat property, it is used in a different type of backpacking recipes

The continuous growing demand for cost-effective protein-based food products among the young and middle-class consumers are helping to grow the demand of the textured soy protein market. Further, owing to its low cost and easy availability it is widely consumed with other food products as meat, vegetable, bakery products, infant nutrition, dairy alternative, and others.

Further, owing to its low fat or no fat at all, it is widely used as basic food ingredients among diabetes and obese patient’s people. However, the lack of awareness about the health benefits of the textured soy protein among the consumers is restricting the growth of the market

North America is the Largest Market

Geographically, the textured soy protein market is segmented into four regions namely North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and RoW. North America is the largest market of the textured soy protein market, owing to the presence of a large number of food processing companies, who are engaged in the production of meat substitute products, dairy alternative, infant nutrition, bakery products, cereal and snacks, and other food industries in this region.

Further, the presence of the aware consumer groups, who are suffering from the obesity problem, the diabetic problem is a regular consumer of the textured soy protein products. Europe is the second-largest market of the textured soy protein market, after North America. The Asia-Pacific textured soy protein market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, during the forecast period, owing to the growing influence of the vegetarianism among the young and middle-class consumers

Report on Global Textured Soy Protein Market Covers Segments Such as Type, Source, and Application

On the basis of type, the sub-markets include non-GMO, conventional, organic, and other types. On the basis of source, the sub-markets include soy protein concentrates, soy protein isolates, soy flour, and other sources. On the basis of application, the sub-markets include meat substitutes, dairy alternatives, infant nutrition, bakery products, cereal and snacks, and other food applications.

Competitive Analysis:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Dutch Protein & Services B.V., Sonic Biochem Extractions Ltd., Crown Soya Protein Group, SHANDONG YUXIN BIO-TECH CO., LTD, Linyi Shansong Biological Products Co., Ltd, Bremil Group, Victoria Group, Wilmar International Limited, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, and Cargill, Incorporated.

