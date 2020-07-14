Seed Coating Market to Witness Significant Growth until 2025

According to TechSci Research report, “Global Seed Coating Market By Additive (Polymers, Colorants, Pellets, Minerals/Pumice, Others), By Process (Film Coating, Encrusting, Pelleting), By Active Ingredient (Phytoactive Promoters, Protectants, Adjuvants, Inoculants), By Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Pulses & Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables, Flowers & Ornamentals, Others), By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025”, the global seed coating market is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period on account of the growing need to cater to the food demands of the increasing global population. Additionally, growing prevalence of contamination, diseases and increasing incidences of pests or insects’ attacks which destroy the crop yield is expected to fuel the market growth through 2025. Besides, seed coating helps in maintaining agricultural productivity of decreasing arable lands also is expected to spur the market growth over the next few years. Furthermore, technological advancements and new product launches by the major players operating in the market is expected to create lucrative opportunities for market growth during the forecast period. However, climatic changes and changing rainfall patterns lead to uncertainty in crop production. This might hamper the market growth until 2025. Also, low crop yields in under irrigated areas might further restrict the market growth during the forecast period.

The global seed coating market is segmented based on additive, process, active ingredient, crop type, company and region. Based on additive, the market can be categorized into polymers, colorants, pellets, minerals/pumice and others. Among these, the pellets segment is expected to register significant growth since it increases the weight of seeds and thereby improves yield. Based on active ingredient, the market can be grouped into phytoactive promoters, protectants, adjuvants and inoculants. Among these, the protectants segment is expected to hold the largest market share owing to the growing prevalence of diseases and increasing incidents of pest attacks. Based on crop type, the market can be fragmented into cereals & grains, pulses & oilseeds, fruits & vegetables, flowers & ornamentals and others. Here, the cereals & grains segment is expected to dominate the market on account of the increasing demand for these cereals & grains to ensure food safety & security. On the other hand, the fruits & vegetables segment is expected to register highest growth in the market owing to the growing health conscious population, which has drastically added to the demand for fruits & vegetables. Furthermore, growing import and export of fruits & vegetables is further expected to drive the segmental growth. However, the pulses & oilseeds segment is expected to hold a significant market share owing to their high protein content and use as food and also for fuel production.

BASF SE, Bayer AG, Clariant AG, Bayer Crop Science, Chemtura Corporation, Croda International Plc, Incotec Group, Sensient Technologies, Brett Young Seeds Ltd, Milken Chemicals, Precision Laboratories, LLC, Germain Seed Technology Inc., Chromatech Incorporated, Michelman, Inc, Cistronics Technovations Pvt Ltd and others are some of the leading players operating in global seed coating market. The companies operating in the market are using organic strategies such as product launches, mergers and collaborations to boost their share.

“Europe is expected to register significant growth in the global seed coating market during the forecast period, owing to the growing demand and cultivation of genetically modified crops in the region. Additionally, use of seed enhancement techniques is further expected to fuel the market growth through 2025. Furthermore, growing adoption of organic farming and bio-farming practices to ensure environmental safety while maintaining the crop yield is expected to spur the market growth over the next few years. Besides, presence of major players operating in the market such as BASF SE, Bayer AG, Syngenta AG, among others in the region is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.” said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

“Global Seed Coating Market By Additive (Polymers, Colorants, Pellets, Minerals/Pumice, Others), By Process (Film Coating, Encrusting, Pelleting), By Active Ingredient (Phytoactive Promoters, Protectants, Adjuvants, Inoculants), By Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Pulses & Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables, Flowers & Ornamentals, Others), By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025”, has evaluated the future growth potential of global seed coating market and provides statistics & information on market size, structure and future market growth. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment decisions. Besides, the report also identifies and analyzes the emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges and opportunities in global seed coating market.

