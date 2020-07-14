PVC Additives Market Overview, Size, Future Scope and Industry Analysis Report By 2027

PVC is referred as polyvinyl chloride is a thermoplastic that is used in wide range of applications such as wires & cables, rigid sheets, bottles, &panels, pipes & fittings, and others. These are helpful in making the products long lasting & soft.

Increase in usage of PVC additives is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global PV additives market growth. Further, adoption of PVC additives as raw material in various sectors such as automotive, industrial manufacturing, construction, and mechanical engineering will have the positive impact on market growth. Moreover, the commercial usage of these additives is exponentially increasing due to its lower prices, high durability, and high performance will propel the market growth.

Market Restraints

However, low research and development expenditure in emerging economics is the major restraining factor which is expected to hamper the global PVC additives market growth.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as BASF SE, Kaneka Corporation, Songwon Industrial Co. Ltd., Akzo Nobel N.V., Adeka Corporation, Clariant AG, PAU Tai Industrial Corporation, Baerlocher GmbH,and Shandong Ruifeng Chemical Co. Ltd.

Market Taxonomy

By Type

Impact Modifiers

Stabilizers

Processing Aids

Lubricants

Plasticizers

By Fabrication Process

Extrusion

Injection Molding

By Application

Pipes & Fittings

Profiles & Tubing

Rigid Sheet & Panel

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

