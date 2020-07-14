PVC Additives Market Overview, Size, Future Scope and Industry Analysis Report By 2027

PVC is referred as polyvinyl chloride is a thermoplastic that is used in wide range of applications such as wires & cables, rigid sheets, bottles, &panels, pipes & fittings, and others. These are helpful in making the products long lasting & soft.
Increase in usage of PVC additives is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global PV additives market growth. Further, adoption of PVC additives as raw material in various sectors such as automotive, industrial manufacturing, construction, and mechanical engineering will have the positive impact on market growth. Moreover, the commercial usage of these additives is exponentially increasing due to its lower prices, high durability, and high performance will propel the market growth.
Market Restraints
However, low research and development expenditure in emerging economics is the major restraining factor which is expected to hamper the global PVC additives market growth.
Market Key Players
Various key players are discussed in this report such as BASF SE, Kaneka Corporation, Songwon Industrial Co. Ltd., Akzo Nobel N.V., Adeka Corporation, Clariant AG, PAU Tai Industrial Corporation, Baerlocher GmbH,and Shandong Ruifeng Chemical Co. Ltd.
Market Taxonomy
By Type
- Impact Modifiers
- Stabilizers
- Processing Aids
- Lubricants
- Plasticizers
By Fabrication Process
- Extrusion
- Injection Molding
By Application
- Pipes & Fittings
- Profiles & Tubing
- Rigid Sheet & Panel
By Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
