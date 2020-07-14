POC Cardiac Market Size, Share and Growth Factors with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by 2027

Cardiac POC is called as Cardiac Point of care which used to diagnose patients. POC includes cholesterol and coagulation testing as well as brain Natriuretic peptide test and troponin. Cardiac Point of care help in detection of enzyme detection which is relapsed by during cardiac condition like lactate, and troponin.

Change in healthcare regulatory standards across the world and practitioner approach towards POC diagnostics is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global POC cardiac market growth. Furthermore, Rise in government investments on development of healthcare infrastructure in order to facilitate advanced facilities will have the positive impact on market growth. Moreover, increase in incidences of chronic diseases will fuel the market growth. In addition to that, continuous technological advancements by key players expected to propel market growth during this forecast period.

Market Restraints

However, lack of skilled professionals is the major challenging factor which is expected to hamper the global POC cardiac market. Also, lack of healthcare infrastructure in developing countries will affect the market growth.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic Inc, Roche Diagnostics, Boston Scientific Corp., Alere Inc, and Others

Market Taxonomy

By Product Type

Cardiac Markers Test

Combinational Test Kits

Myoglobin Test

Brain Natriuretic Peptide (BNP) Test

Creatine Kinase MB isoenzyme (CK-MB) Test

Cardiac troponin Test

Analyzers

By End User

Hospitals

Research Laboratories

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Laboratories

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

