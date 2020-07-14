Modular Data Center Market To Undertake Strapping Growth During 2020-2027 | Global Analysis and Forecast Report

Modular data Center is the type of portable system for deployment of data Center whenever it is needed. Modular data Center is an alternative to traditional brick and mortar data Centers, that can be conveniently stationed anywhere to support customers existing data Center. These consist all standard components like IT cooling, power, fire protection and access control elements.
Increase in need and requirement for scalable & portable data Center is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global modular data Center market growth. Furthermore, increase in need for quick & efficient deployable data Centers among the business enterprise across the world will have the positive impact on market growth. Moreover, increase in penetration of digitalization has led to large amount of digital data which needs to be stored securely will fuel the market growth.
Market Restraints
However, increase in lock-in restricts the purchasing option which is the major restraining factor which is expected to hamper the global modular data Center market growth. Also, reliance on pue as the sole efficiency measure will affect the market growth.
Market Key Players
Various key players are discussed in this report such as IBM Corporation, SGI Corporation, Hewlett Packard Inc., Emerson Network Power, Cisco System, Inc., Dell, Inc., Huawei Technology Co. Ltd, Schneider Electric SE, and Flexenclosure AB
Market Taxonomy
By Type
- Portable
- Containerized
By Deployment
- Large Data Center
- Mid-Sized Data Center
By Industry Vertical
- IT& Telecom
- BFSI
- Media & Entertainment
- Healthcare
- Others
By Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
