Mobile Mark Announces Wireless Antenna Solutions for Infrastructure and Fixed Site Networks

Mobile Mark’s line of infrastructure and fixed site wireless antenna solutions are the ideal solution for building out base station systems and extending wireless network coverage. From IIoT, CBRS, Private LTE, WiFi or C-V2X: whatever you are building, we’ve got the solution for you. One important aspect to consider in the big picture of network improvement is optimal antenna configuration. Fixed site antennas allow the infrastructure to be extended into hard to reach areas.

These antennas are available in many different styles including heavy duty log periodics, WiFi panels and omni-directional C-V2X antennas. All of these antennas are designed for infrastructure and fixed site applications.

The heavy duty Y42700WB Log Periodic Antenna from Mobile Mark provides wideband Sub-5 frequency coverage from 600-6000 MHz. The antennas provide 14 dBi gain from 600-4200 MHz and 6 dBi gain from 4200-6000 MHz. The compact Y42700WB antenna, only 18.5” long and 8.5” high (47 cm x 22 cm), features a log-periodic design with 9 elements. Its construction includes an aluminum boom with solid welded elements and an enclosed feed for outstanding environmental stability. It is also available in a 2x MIMO configuration.

According to Michael Berry, Mobile Mark’s President & CEO, “As CBRS at 3.7 GHz and Band 71 at 600 MHz open up, we know that a lot of wireless developers are looking for reliable infrastructure antennas. The Y42700WB provides a practical and easy-to-use MIMO configuration.”

The omni-directional ECO-5900 Series C-V2X Antenna uses the latest PCB technologies. The antenna provides high-speed broadband system performances in an economical package. In addition, models are available in 9 dBi and 12 dBi gain covering the same frequency band.

The antenna element is enclosed in a tough white or black fiberglass radome. The antenna terminates with an integrated N-female. For direct male N mounting, series “RN” can be chosen. These antennas can withstand the harshest outdoor environments, yet they are also attractive for indoor use. With high-speed and broadband performance, the ECO6-5900 is the ideal solution for infrastructure and fixed site applications.

The PND10-2400/5500 WiFi antenna features 6 antenna elements in one radome. This wireless antenna solution achieves MIMO performance by using multiple polarizations for the six elements housed within the antenna. Furthermore, this 6-port MIMO directional antenna features quad-polarization: vertical, horizontal, slant -45°, and slant +45° for state-of-the-art MIMO technology.

This attractive yet compact panel measures 13.50” x 13.50” x 1.96” (34.cm x 34.cm x 5 cm) and provides coverage on both 2.4-2.5 & 4.9-6.0 GHz, which allows the antenna to operate on the 5 GHz band for 802.11ac, but also be backwards compatible for 802.11n and 802.11b/g modems.

The PND10-2400/5500 offers 8 dBi gain on the 2.4 GHz band and 10 dBi gain on the 5 GHz band. These gain levels provide wireless coverage over a longer distance. Also, it provides adequate beamwidth coverage for easy installation and alignment.

Our entire line of wireless antenna solutions for infrastructure and fixed site products are available now and you can view full product details on the Mobile Mark website.

