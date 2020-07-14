Mercury Analyzer Market Outlook : Size, Demand, Growth and Forecast Report by 2027

Global Mercury Analyzer Market was valued at USD 0.23 billion in 2018 which is expected to reach USD 0.40 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 6.55%.

Mercury analyzer is the type on-line instrument which is designed for measuring the consistency of the mercury that exhibits property of adsorption. It is a multifunctional atomic adsorption spectrometer used for removing residue. Mercury analyzers are highly efficient, selective and sensitive device that doesn’t require any pre-concentration and generative steps.

Rise in government regulations regarding environment protection by raising funds for analyzing pollution and control in the surroundings and the increase in health awareness among the majority of the population are the key driving factors which is expected to boost the global mercury analyzer market growth. Further, rise in initiatives for improving quality of food product will have the positive impact on market growth. Also, increase in funding for monitoring environment pollution and control which are expected to propel the market growth in near future.

Market Restraints

However, high cost of mass spectrometry systems for mercury analysis is the major restraining factor which is expected to hamper the global mercury analysis market growth. Also, high export barriers for environmental technologies will affect the market growth.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Nippon Instruments, Analytik Jena, Milestone, Perkinelmer, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Tekran, Teledyne Leeman Labs, Hitachi High-Technologies, Mercury Instruments, and Lumex Instruments

Market Taxonomy

By Type

Cold Vapor Atomic Fluoresce

Cold Vapor Atomic Absorption

By End User

Oil& Gas

Petroleum Industry

Food Industry

Environmental Monitoring

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

