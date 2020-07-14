Laser Scanner Market 2020 by Trends, Market Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities Forecast 2023

Market Scope

Market Research Future (MRFR) expects the progression of the laser scanner market 2020 to be at a robust pace of 9% during the forecast period (2018 to 2023). MRFR experts keep abreast of the changing pulse of the global market to provide the historical information as well as verifiable projections regarding the laser scanner industry.

Get Free Sample of Laser Scanner Market Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7301

Industry Participants

The laser scanner market forecast by MRFR profiles the top participants including Rockwell Automation Inc. (US), 3D Digital Corp. (US), Faro Technologies (US), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), SICK AG (Germany), Leuze electronic GmbH + Co. KG (Germany), Omron Corporation (Japan), Steinbichler (Germany), Keyence Corporation (US), Aniwaa (Singapore), Micro-Epsilon (India), Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH (Germany), Laser Scanning (UK), Maptek (US), Trimble (US), to name a few.

Top Drivers and Main Barriers

Laser scanner technology can keep advancing in tandem with the growth in computing capabilities, following the trajectory of several technologies to become more affordable and user-friendly. The advanced quality as well as inspection standards across a large array of industries stands as a major growth booster in the laser scanner market. The increasing use of laser scanners across a variety of industries combined with the rapid progression of the 3-D printing market can also foster the market growth in the preceding years.

A laser scanner helps facilitate the measuring of fragile or soft parts and detecting the various points in an extremely short period. The technology also enables OEMs to cut down the costs since non-contact laser scanners have fewer restrictions and are relatively affordable. These desirable properties help boost the product demand and also solidify the future growth prospects of the laser scanner market.

Having said that, the laser scanner market demand can take a hit because of the high cost, which can bring down its demand among industries to some extent. On a brighter note, the skyrocketing demand for the technology in the rising number of manufacturing plants can extend plenty of growth opportunities to the laser scanner market in the following years.

Laser Scanner Market Trends

Growth in LiDAR and Rising Popularity of Mobile LiDAR

LiDAR technology has shot up in popularity in recent years, changing the way topographic data is collected and refined. LiDAR’s ability to direct 3D measurements to gather information from not just the objects but the ground beneath is what boosts its demand in the market. LiDAR’s widespread adoption in various applications like coastline management, forest management, agriculture, pollution modeling, precision forestry and wind farms, is viewed as a key trend in the laser scanning market.

Market Segmentation

The laser scanner market size can expand substantially over the coming years, as per the research done by MRFR. The report provides an exhaustive evaluation of the market, and takes into account the primary segments like components, organization size, type and vertical to offer a better understanding to the reader.

The primary components discussed in the report are services and products. The types of services are Consulting Service; Maintenance and Support Services and Integration and Deployment Services.

The organization size-based market segments are large enterprise as well as small and medium sized enterprises. Large enterprises have gained a higher share in the market since they have the financial capabilities to enhance their operations and also adopt the latest technologies. By the end of the forecast period, large enterprises are expected to maintain their lead in the global market at a high growth rate.

The types of laser scanners are stationary and mobile.

The verticals in the market are food, beverages and consumer goods; automotive; pharmaceutical and healthcare; building and construction, government and defense; and others.

Access Laser Scanner Market Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/laser-scanner-market-7301

Regional Outlook

The laser scanner market share can increase at varying rates across the regions of Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, Europe, and the rest of the world (RoW).

In the coming years, there is a strong possibility that the North America can clinch the top position in the global laser scanner market. The market is mostly concentrated in the United States (U.S.) and Canada, with the major growth enhancing factors being the increasing advancements in security technologies, rising adoption of Industry 4.0 and strict security laws and regulations. The increasing use of laser scanners in applications like surveillance, inspection, automation, robotics, and more. Close to 75-80% of the leading players in the laser scanner market are based in the U.S. who are continuously adopting strategic measures such as partnerships and collaborations to secure a better position.

Europe has a share of close to 26% in the global market and comes in second after North America. The extensive integration of Machine learning and AI in the laser scanning technology and rising adoption of point clouds can favor the regional market in the coming years.

The APAC market share has been estimated at 16%, with the region finishing third at a global level. Expanding infrastructure market, increasing the sales and production of automobile and industrial development are the major motivators for the growth of the market.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com