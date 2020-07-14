Global Sun Care Products Market: Key Players and Production Information Analysis

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the Sun Care Products Market over the period of 2019 to 2025. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in global sun care products market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the global markets of sun care products. The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the sun care products market during the period. The global sun care products market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Sun care products market is essential to prevent premature aging, sunburns, and tanning. Companies manufacturing sun care products market are providing multifunctional products that can be used for more than one purpose. The major players in the sun care market are focusing on mergers, acquisitions, and investing in research and development that will expand its market share. For instance, Beiersdorf AG acquired an iconic Coppertone brand from Bayer. Coppertone was the first sun care brand launched in the United States. Beiersdorf AG has entered into the world’s largest sun care market.

Growing Concern for Melanoma and Non-Melanoma Skin Cancers Drives the Growth of the Sun Care Market

The growing concern for melanoma and non-melanoma skin cancers drives the growth of the sun care market. Skin care products are useful to protect the skin from significant U.V. radiations. The increasing cases of sun damage and harmful effects due to overexposure to sun contribute to the growth of the sun care market. The rising demand for multifunctional products that include sun care with other benefits like anti-aging propels the growth of the sun care market. The increasing disposable income also contributes to the growth of the sun care market.

In addition, the growing awareness about the adverse effects of exposure to excessive ultraviolet light boosts the demand for sun care products market. On the other hand, high entry barriers in the sun care industry hamper the growth of the sun care market. The entry barriers include huge initial investments and strict government regulations regarding the ingredients used in sun care products market. Moreover, new advancements in sun care products market create opportunities for the growth of the sun care market.

North America Holds a Prominent Share in the Global Sun Care Market

Geographically, North America holds a prominent share in the global sun care market. North America has a well-established healthcare infrastructure. In addition, the United States is taking preventive actions against skin cancers that contribute to the growth of the sun care market in the North America region. Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow in the global sun care market.

Segment Covered

The report on global sun care products market covers segments such as type, form, and distribution channel. On the basis of type, the sub-markets include sun protection, self-tanning, and after sun. On the basis of form, the sub-markets include creams, gel, lotion, liquid, wipes, spray, and other forms. On the basis of the distribution channel, the sub-markets include online channels, specialty stores, supermarkets, drug stores, pharmacies, and retail stores.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Beiersdorf AG, Coty Inc., Groupe Clarins, Johnson & Johnson, Shiseido Co. Ltd., L'Oreal, Bioderma Laboratories, Estée Lauder Companies Inc., Unilever, Shiseido, and Other companies.

