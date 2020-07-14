Global Spray Drying Equipment Market Report 2025: Market Segments, Size,Trend and Market Projections for Upcoming Years

Our latest research report entitled Spray Drying Equipment Market (by spray dryer type (nozzle atomizer, fluidized, closed-loop, centrifugal spray dryer), application (food, chemical), cycle type (open cycle), drying stage (multi, two, single-stage), flow type (co-current, mixed flow spray dryers)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Spray Drying Equipment.

The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Spray Drying Equipment cost structure, and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present, and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Spray Drying Equipment growth factors.

“We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report shall be Revised to 2020-2026.”

Growing Demand for the Different Type of Processed Food, Pharmaceuticals, and Other Is Helping to Grow the Demand

Spray drying is a special method of transforming liquid and slurry products in the dry one, with the help of hot gas. This is the most useful method of dehydrating different types of thermally-sensitive products such as food and pharmaceutical products into a dry one. The growing demand for the different type of processed food, pharmaceuticals, and other is helping to grow the demand for the different type of spray drying equipment market.

The growing demand for different types of temperature-sensitive products such as dairy, food, nutraceuticals, chemical, and pharmaceutical products are helping to grow the demand for a different type of spray drying equipment. Further, the growing demand for customized spray dryers for different industries is helping to grow the market at a new height.

Nowadays, there is a different type of customized spray drying equipment are available for different application such as melt, solution, suspension, gel, and slurry products. However, the lack of skilled personnel in the developing countries and the high cost of installation of the spray drying equipment is restricting the growth of the market.

North America is the Largest Market

Geographically, the spray drying equipment market is segmented into four regions namely, North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and RoW. North America is the largest market of the spray drying equipment market, owing to the presence of a large number of food processing, dairy processing, pharmaceutical, and chemical companies in this region. Additionally, the presence of several retail and industrial consumers for the temperature-sensitive products in this region is helping to grow the demand for the spray drying equipment in this region.

Europe is the second-largest market after North America for the spray equipment. The Asia-Pacific market for the spray drying equipment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the growing demand for the different types of dairy, food, pharmaceutical, and chemical product for domestic and commercial purposes.

Report on Global Spray Drying Equipment Market Covers Segments Such as Spray Dryer Type, Application, Cycle Type, Drying Stage, and Flow Type

On the basis of spray dryer type, the sub-markets include rotary atomizer spray dryer, nozzle atomizer spray dryer, fluidized spray dryer, closed-loop spray dryer, and centrifugal spray dryer. On the basis of application, the sub-markets include food, pharmaceutical, chemical, and other applications. On the basis of cycle type, the sub-markets include open cycle and closed cycle. On the basis of the drying stage, the sub-markets include multistage, two-stage, and single stage. On the basis of flow type, the sub-markets include co-current flow spray dryers, counter-current flow spray dryers, and mixed flow spray dryers.

Competitive Analysis:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Advanced Drying Systems, C E Rogers Co., New AVM Systech Private Limited, Acmefil Engineering Systems Private Limited, Changzhou Lemar Drying Engineering Co., Ltd., Dedert Corporation, European Spraydry Technologies, Buchi AG, Shandong Tianli Drying Technology and Equipment Co Ltd, and SPX FLOW, Inc.

Reasons to Buy this Report: