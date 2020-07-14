Enterprise Metadata Management Market COVID – 19 Analysis Research Report by Forecast to 2023

Enterprise Metadata Management Market Scenario:

The global enterprise metadata management market 2020 can possible achieve a growth rate of close to 24% over the forecast period, which is between 2017 and 2023, reveals Market Research Future (MRFR).

Increasing volume of enterprise data combined with the increase in data integration as well as content management challenges, and mounting need for data governance and standardization among organizations across a variety of industries boost the growth of the Enterprise Metadata Management Market.

Increasing need to bring down the risk along with the increasing favor among enterprises benefits the market. The market also stands to profit from the rising number of collaborations between leading companies and the rising interest in managing the content lifecycle among enterprises.

On the downside, the lack of knowledge about the benefits of enterprise metadata management solutions can deter the development of the market in the coming years. Having said that, the expanding data warehouses, data pooling and data mining operations paired with the surging focus on the development of centralized data control to enhance the IT productivity can ensure the smooth progress of the enterprise metadata management market during the conjectured period.

Significant Companies:

The significant companies in the global market for enterprise metadata management are Collibra (U.S.), Informatica (U.S.), CentricMinds (VIC), Information Builders (U.S.), ASG Technologies (U.S.), Global IDs (U.S.), Smartlogic (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), Talend (U.S.), TopQuadrant (North Carolina), Alation (U.S.), AWS (U.S.), Datum LLC (U.S.), Infogix (U.S.), Mulesoft (U.S.), Data Advantage Group (U.S.), IBM (U.S.), Idera (U.S.), erwin Inc. (U.S.), Orchestra Networks (France), Trillium Software (U.S.), and Varonics Systems (U.S.), Adaptive (U.S.), Oracle (U.S.), Cambridge Semantics (U.S.), to name a few.

Market Segmentation:

The primary segments in the global enterprise metadata management market are components, application, metadata type, deployment model and end-user.

The components covered in the report are services, which comprises consulting, education and training and support and maintenance.

The applications of enterprise metadata management are risk management product, process management, incident management and governance and compliance management.

Metadata-wise, the market segments are technical metadata, operational metadata and business metadata.

Deployment-based segments are cloud and on-premise. The cloud-wise deployment can note higher adoption compared to on-premises deployment models and record better growth in the years to come.

The primary end-users in the market are telecommunications and IT, hospitality, BFSI, healthcare and life science, retail & wholesales, media and entertainment, energy and utilities, and others.

Regional Outlook:

The enterprise metadata management market is spread across the primary regions of Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, North America, and the Rest of the World (RoW).

The North American market for enterprise metadata management is the largest among all the regions, on account of the fast adoption of the latest technologies among big data analytics vendors. The United States (US) houses a massive pool of renowned metadata management vendors, which helps consolidate a substantial share of revenues in the market. Surge in automation trends and the rapid deployment of cloud technologies induces robust market growth.

The APAC market can observe the fastest growth rate during the review period, owing to a large number of small and medium enterprises that make extensive use of cloud-based services. Some additional factors promoting market growth in the region includes the rising number of enterprises and the fast adaptation to business analytics and intelligence solutions among organizations.

