Database Management Platform Market COVID – 19 Analysis Research Report by Forecast to 2023

The Data Management Platforms market 2020 study by Market Research Future offers a comprehensive analysis that states that 15% CAGR will be the figure for the market’s expansion in the period of 2017 to 2023. The study further includes business models, key strategies, and market shares of the most prominent players in this landscape. Even an in-depth commentary on the key influencing factors, market statistics, revenues gains, segmental data, regional data, are focused that eventually captures all the facets of the evolving Data Management Platforms market.

The global data management platform market is perceiving growth owing to the rising demand for better data management by marketers and advertising agencies. The marketing and advertising agencies have grown as more competitive over the past few years. In fact, the personalization of advertisements to target various markets has increased, which apparently has led to many agencies adopting data management platforms.

The Database Management Platform Market is constantly rising across the globe. Television advertisements are a powerful medium for brands and enterprises to endorse products and services. Advertisers presently work by purchasing media across a wide range of sites and through numerous distributors with the help of the rise of advanced technology.

This has been yet another essential factor leading the market in considerable ways. This caters as a major advantage gained from a data management platform that it gets connected to all adviser’s activity with the viewer’s data resulting in data to enhance the future media buys and ad creatives. This perception has thus forced many marketers to adopt data management platforms, which is subsequently fueling the growth of the data management platform market.

On the contrary, some challenging factor has come into limelight when talking about data management platform. It is related to the mobile platform that tends to behave differently than other technologies. Quite frequently, there are no cookies available on a mobile device. Hence, picking up data by default does not work on such devices. This results in data management platforms to function beyond cookies to become more effective. Such a factor could further pose as a hindrance to the global database management platform market’s growth during the forecast period.

Significant Market Players

The list of well-known players in the global database management platform market are mentioned as KBM Group LLC (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Salesforce Inc.(U.S.), Lotame Solutions Inc. (U.S.), Rocket Fuel, Inc. (U.S.), Neustar, Inc. (U.S.), Turn Inc. (U.S.), Cloudera Inc., SAP SE (Germany), SAS Institute (U.S.), V12 Data and Informatica (U.S).

Segmentation of Market:

The global data management platform market is further bifurcated among various segments of data source, data type, and end-user.

In terms of data type, the market gets segregated into First Party Data, Second Party Data, and Third Party Data.

In terms of data source, the market gets segregated into Mobile Web, Web Analytics Tools, CRM Data, Mobile Apps, Social Network, POS Data, and others.

In terms of end-user, the market gets segregated into marketers, ad agencies, and publishers.

Regional Framework

Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World are the prime regions on which the study of the global data management platform market is conducted.

Presently the region of North America is leading the Data Management Platforms market owing to maximum advancement that is happening in technology. The rise in the online customer and internet usage is also influencing the market to a great extent and making the market more valuable than previous years. As growth in technological advancements, the rise of connected devices surges the usage of data sharing across different platforms.

The region of Asia Pacific is gradually rising in the market, as it is directly related to the population of the region. Therefore, over the years, the APAC market will gradually rise and earn more valuation if the forecast period.

Database Management Platform Market Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of database management platform market is being studied for the region such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

The major growth in database management platform market in North America is attributed to due to rising in the online customer and internet usage. As growth in technological advancements, the rise of connected devices increases the usage of data sharing across different platforms. Asia Pacific region is estimated to be fastest growing owing to the presence of major IT players which generate large volumes of data and presence of small and medium-size enterprises that provides database management services.

