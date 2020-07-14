Anastomosis Devices Market 2020 High Growth, Market Share, Size, Demand, New Technology, Challenges and Trends Analysis till 2025

The global anastomosis devices market is projected to reach an approximate value of USD 3.2 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.4%. Increase in cardiac surgeries, rise in prevalence of gastrointestinal and cardiovascular disorders across the globe coupled with rapid technological advancements are major factors driving the global anastomosis market.

Anastomosis is a surgical connection between two tubular structures, such as blood vessels or loops of intestine during surgical procedures. There are two major forms of anastomoses namely, vascular and gastrointestinal anastomosis. Vascular anastomosis is performed to connect the blood vessels during cardiac surgeries; whereas, gastrointestinal anastomosis is performed for bowel resection. Aggravating chronic ailments such as cardiovascular and gastrointestinal disorders such as colorectal cancer leads to increase in surgical volume. This, in turn, drives the demand for anastomosis devices including surgical staplers and sutures.

Moreover, rapid technological advancements in surgical staplers and sutures, increase in demand for minimally invasive procedures across the globe is expected to drive the growth of anastomosis devices market in the future. However, complications associated with anastomosis procedure such as anastomosis leaks may hinder the growth of the market over the forecast period.

The global anastomosis market has been segmented based on product, application, end-user, and region. Based on products, the anastomosis market is segmented into surgical sutures, surgical staplers, and surgical sealants and adhesives. Surgical sutures are sub-categorized into absorbable sutures, non-absorbable sutures, and automatic suturing devices. Surgical staplers segment is further classified for manual, powered, and circular surgical staplers. Surgical sealants and adhesives segment is sub-classified into natural/biological and synthetic sealants and adhesives. Surgical staplers segment held majority of the market share in 2018 owing to advantages such as quick placement, ease of use, accurate wound closure, and minimal interaction with the tissue, shorter operating time, and minimum risk of infections. Moreover, rapid adoption of powered and circular surgical staplers over manually operated surgical stapling devices is other factor anticipated to fuel the growth of the segment in the future.

On the basis on application, the global anastomosis market is categorized into gastrointestinal surgeries, cardiovascular surgeries and others. Gastrointestinal surgeries held substantial share of the market in 2018 owing to numerous colorectal surgeries performed across the globe. Anastomosis products are majorly adopted in hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and clinics. Hospitals dominated the global anastomosis market in 2018 owing to increase in adoption of anastomosis devices during surgical procedures.

North America dominated the global anastomosis devices market in 2018. Increase in prevalence of cardiovascular disorders, high volume of coronary artery bypass surgery (CABG) procedures performed in the U.S. coupled with rapid adoption of advanced anastomosis devices are key factors likely to drive the growth of the market in the next few years. Growing cases of colon cancer and an increase in volume of cardiac bypass and cholecystectomy procedures performed in Europe are expected to propel the demand for anastomosis devices in the region. Asia Pacific will create immense growth opportunities in the future.

Major players operating in the global anastomosis devices market include B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic plc, MAQUET Holding B.V. & Co. KG., Vitalitec International Inc., Ethicon Inc. (Johnson & Johnson), Novare Surgical Systems, Inc., CryoLife, Synovis Micro Companies Alliance, Inc., and LivaNova PLC among others.

