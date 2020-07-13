Table Linen Market Set to Grow at Healthy CAGR of 4.3% by 2027

Table linen market is expected to reach USD 14.02 billion by 2027 growing at a growth rate of 4.3% in the forecast period 2020 to 2027. Table linen is a tablecloths or napkins which are specially designed for table so it can be used during meal times. They are usually made of material such as linen silk, cotton, and other. They are also used to cover tables so they can protect it from any scratches or stains.

The major players covered in the table linen market report are Inter Ikea Systems B.V., Premier Table Linens, PRESTIGE LINENS TROY, Jomar Table Linens, Inc., Around the Table, AB Siulas, Milliken & Company, StarTex Linen Company., C & R Textiles (P) Ltd, Aastha Enterprises, Airwill Home Collections Private Limited, Jiangsu Sidefu Textile Co.,Ltd, Venus Group, Unifab India, Hycom Linens, Shenzhen Athos Ornaments & Fabric Co., Ltd., Wadhumal & Sons, ELIYA Hotel Linen Co., Ltd., among other.

Global table linen market is segmented on the basis of material, application and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

Table linen market on the basis of material is segmented into cotton, artificial fibre, linen silk, and other.

Based on application, the table linen market has been segmented as residential and commercial.

Table linen market is also segmented into hypermarket/ supermarket, specialty stores, and online.

