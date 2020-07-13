Paper Straws Market: Global Product Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2025

The latest report on “Paper Straws Market (Material – Kraft Paper, and Recycled Paper; Product Type – Printed, and Non-printed; Length – <10cm, 10-15cm, 16-20cm, and >20cm; Sales Channel – Manufacturers, Distributors, Retailers, and E-retail; End-use – Food Service, Institutional, and Household): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global paper straws market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.62% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

The flourishing food and beverage industry have changed the dynamics of the packaging and cutlery industry. The changing eating habits of the consumer also affects the cutlery and packaging industry along with the food and beverage industry. Straws are the part of cutlery and packaging which has evolved as the fast food and restaurant chains have increased. The paper straw market is relatively new and is highly fragmented in nature.

A number of market players control a large part of the market share. The key players in the market including Hoffmaster Group Inc., HuhtamäkiOyj., Biopac UK Ltd., The Paper Straw Co., Eco-Straw by green Australia, U.S. Paper Straw, and others are focusing on developing new products to increase the revenue.

Growing Consumer Demand for Eco-Friendly Products is Majorly Driving the Paper Straws Market

The growing consumer demand for eco-friendly products is majorly driving the paper straws market. The growing awareness among the population regarding environment protection has increased the demand for eco-friendly products such as paper straws. Moreover, the improvised characteristics and high sustainability are expanding the demand for paper straws. Furthermore, the increasing number of food outlets is supporting the growth of the paper straws market.

The changing eating habits of the consumer towards convenient and packaged food have boosted the fast food and restaurants industry, which in turn helps the growth of the paper straw market. However, the high cost of paper straws is the major restraining factor for the growth of the paper straws market. Nevertheless, the increasing use of recycled raw materials is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the key players in the paper straws market.

North America Held the Highest Market Share, Dominating the Global Paper Straws Market

In terms of region, North America held the highest market share, dominating the global paper straws market. The dominance of the North America market attributed to the government initiatives to ban the single-use plastic and the increasing consumer preference towards eco-friendly products. Moreover, the growing fast-food chains and the high population of fast food consumers in the region are expected to boost the growth of the paper straws market in North America.

Segment Covered

The report on global paper straws market covers segments such as material, product type, length, sales channel, and end-use. On the basis of material, the sub-markets include kraft paper, and recycled paper. On the basis of product type, the sub-markets include printed, and non-printed. On the basis of length, the sub-markets include <10cm, 10-15cm, 16-20cm, and >20cm. On the basis of sales channel, the sub-markets include manufacturers, distributors, retailers, and E-retail. On the basis of end-use, the sub-markets include food service, institutional, and household.

