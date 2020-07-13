Opportunities for the global prefabricated housing market to reach $19.3 billion by 2024

According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the global prefabricated housing market looks good with opportunities in the residential and commercial construction industries. The global prefabricated housing market is expected to reach an estimated $19.3 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 4.6% from 2019 to 2024. The major drivers for this market are growth in construction activities and increasing awareness towards eco-friendly, time saving, and cost effective construction practices.

Lucintel forecasts that manufactured homes will remain the largest segment and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increase in demand of easily relocatable houses without dismantling it.

Within the global prefabricated housing market, residential housing will remain the largest end use market and it is also expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to increasing demand for less time consuming housing construction and increased awareness of people towards reduction of wastage.

North America will remain the largest region and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast as prefabrication promotes sustainability and reduces waste and thus meeting the Green Building Standards.

Emerging trends which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the market include usage of cigarette butt bricks to improve thermal properties of the prefabricated housing and usage of fly ash concrete to increase the strength of the building. Algeco Scotsman, Butler Manufacturing Company, Skyline Corporation, Astron Buildings, Kirby Building Systems LLC, Lindal Cedar Homes, Red Sea Housing Services, and United Partition Systems Inc. are among the major suppliers of prefabricated housing market.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the global prefabricated housing market by product, construction type, end use, and region, and has compiled a comprehensive research report entitled “Growth Opportunities in the Global Prefabricated Housing Market 2019-2024”. The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy by providing comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the global prefabricated housing market by product, construction type, end use, and region, as follows:

By Product [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Million Units) from 2013 to 2024]:

• Manufactured Homes

• Modular Homes

• Panelized Homes

• Precut Homes

By Construction Type [Value ($ Million) from 2013 to 2024]:

• Single Section

• Multi-Section

By End Use [Value ($ Million) from 2013 to 2024]:

• Residential

• Commercial

By Region [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Million Units) from 2013 to 2024]:

• North America

Ø USA

Ø Canada

Ø Mexico

• Europe

Ø Germany

Ø France

Ø United Kingdoms

• APAC

Ø China

Ø Japan

Ø India

• ROW

Ø Brazil

This XX-page research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace.

This report addresses the following key questions:

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global prefabricated housing market by product (manufactured, modular, panelized, and precut homes), construction type (single section and multi-sections), end use (residential and commercial) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which product segment will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market and which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being taken by key companies for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years?