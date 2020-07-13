Multilayer Security Market Trends, Strategy, Applications Analysis, Demand, Revenue and Growth by Forecast 2020 to 2023

Multi-Layer Security Market Highlights

The global market for multi-layer security is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The geographical analysis of multi-layer security market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world (including the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. Over the past few years, the enterprises have recognized the need for advanced security at every point throughout the network. This has encouraged security providers to develop multi-layer security solutions that can detect and eliminate day zero attacks and other vulnerabilities. Recently, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd has entered into an agreement with Verizon Wireless to provide security to the latter’s virtual network services (VNS) platform. Check Point’s security solution is expected to provide visibility into virtual traffic, data, and workloads hosted in corporate data centers, customer locations, and in the cloud as well.

Get FREE Sample Report For “Multi-Layer Security Market” @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6953

Key players

The key players in multi-layer security market are identified across all the major regions based on their country of origin, presence across different regions, recent key developments, product diversification, and industry expertise. Some of them are – SolarWinds MSP (Scotland), Gemalto NV (France), Fortinet Inc. (US), AT&T Inc. (US), Blue Solutions Limited (England), Oracle Corporation (US), Symantec Corporation (US), McAfee LLC (US), F5 Networks Inc. (US), and Cisco Systems Inc. (US). These players contribute a major share in the growth of multi-layer security market.

Multi-Layer Security Market – Segmentation

By type, the market is segmented into proactive security, detective security, and reactive security.

By component, the market is bifurcated into solution and services. The solution segment is further divided into endpoint protection, DNS protection, enterprise security, web protection, cloud security, email protection, DLP protection, and others. Whereas, the service segment is bifurcated into professional services and managed services.

By deployment, the market is bifurcated into cloud, and on-premise deployment.

By end-user, the market is segmented into BFSI, military & defense, IT & telecommunication, government, media & entertainment, healthcare, and others.

Regional Analysis

The global market for multi-layer security is driven by its usability, control, and continous monitoring ability. The market is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The geographical analysis of multi-layer security market is covered for major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world.

Access Multi-Layer Security Market Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/multi-layer-security-market-6953

North America is expected to lead the multi-layer security market during the forecast period. The major factor contributing to the growth of North American region is the rapid shift of enterprise work process towards cloud-based services. This shift towards cloud-based services, especially towards public cloud, is highly susceptible to vulnerabilities in the entrepreneurial processes leading to higher demand for multi-layer security solutions. Being a technology centric country, the US is expected to dominate the North American region. Some of the major providers of multi-layer security such as Fortinet Inc., Symantec Corporation, McAfee LLC, and F5 Networks Inc. a huge customer base within North American region as well as across the globe.

On the contrary, Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing during the forecast period. Technological advancements along with rapid adoption of these advancements has encouraged to the growth of Asia-Pacific region in the latter years of the forecast period. However, lack of security infrastructure in SMEs is likely to be one of the barriers inhibiting the growth of multi-layer secutiry market.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com