mHealth Market Growth Values, Demand Overview and Forecast to 2022

Market Overview:

The report also studies the impact of various technologies on it. It is an efficient technology backed by top-class IT infrastructure. Digitalization made its percolation easier. Rising sale of smartphones and tablets are going to spur the demand for the same. Increasing care for personal health, better disposal income, easy inclusion of wireless technologies, portability, cost-effective features, change in lifestyle, and others can ensure strong growth for the mHealth market.

The study of the mHealth Market Growth, as conducted by Market Research Future (MRFR) reveals that it has a possibility of surpassing a valuation of USD 21.71 billion by 2022. This process would see a rise by a significant CAGR of 36.5% during the forecast period (2016-2022).

Competitive Analysis:

The global mHealth market to gain significant backing from companies like Alivecor, INC, Apple, INC, Agamatrix, INC, AT&T, INC, Athenahealth INC, GE Healthcare, Google INC, Biotelemetry INC. (CARDIONET), Johnson & Johnson, Jawbone INC, Philips Healthcare, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Segmentation:

The global mHealth market report includes several segments that have been studied properly to understand dynamics dominating the market. This study includes segments on the basis of therapeutics and applications.

By therapeutics, the report on the global mHealth market can be segmented into fitness & lifestyle therapeutics, respiratory, mental and neurological disorders, diabetes, and others. The rise of diabetes among people is going to trigger further growth for the mHealth market.

By application, the global market report on mHealth can be segmented into diagnosis & treatment, monitoring applications, wellness & prevention, healthcare management, education and awareness, remote data collection, and others. The remote data collection segment is aiding the research sector in a significant way. The monitoring segment has a hold over 61.8% of the global market.

Regional Analysis:

The global market for mHealth has been analyzed in the report. It includes several aspects of the demographic challenges to understand how far the players can benefit from various growth factors.

The Americas is slated to lead the mHealth market by creating ample scope for growth through funding for research and development, and other marketing strategies. The nod it is getting from the government has ensured significant progress for the market in the coming days. IT infrastructure is getting better and a lot of caregivers would help the market to increase by creating high intake. The regional market covers almost 34% of the entire market share. In Europe, the market is getting similar acknowledgments and it is on an upward track. High investment for research and development and better backup from technological inclusion are expected to ensure the growth of the market. This regional market can grow with 35.65% CAGR during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is on a track where achieving the highest CAGR is quite possible. This is due to the growing investment from several economies to ensure better healthcare infrastructure, to reach distant corners where easy healthcare facilities are not available, and also, they can avail it at a cheaper rate. India, China, Thailand, Japan, and Australia are helming the market by launching different innovations.

Industry News:

In January 2020, the Rady Children’s Institute for Genomic Medicine (RCIGM) announced that they are planning on investing in drones to collect genomic samples to speed up the procedure of treatment. They believe that this would significantly boost the treatment of critically ill children.

