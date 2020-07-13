India Mask Market to Grow at Over 11% CAGR until 2025

Increasing health awareness, rising pollution and growing carbon dioxide emissions to boost India mask market

According to TechSci Research report, “India Mask Market By Product Type, By Filter Type, By Usage, By Distributional Channel, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, FY2026”, India mask market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% during 2021-2025 on account of growing customer awareness about spread of infections coupled with increasing pollution levels due to expanding vehicle fleet and rising industrial activity across the country. There has been a large demand from healthcare workers as they rely on masks to protect themselves as well as patients from getting infected. Furthermore, with the outbreak of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, masks have become the most important protection equipment, which is positively influencing the market in India. Also, increasingly stringent regulations regarding wearing masks in hospitals & clinics as well as some of the industrial sectors, like, construction, chemical factories, transportation etc., is boosting demand for masks.

Browse more than 15 market data Figures spread through 70 Pages and an in-depth TOC on“India Mask Market, FY2026“

https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/india-mask-market/4972.html

Based on type, the mask market is segmented into reusable and disposable masks. Disposable masks led the India mask market in FY2020 and the segment is expected to retain the lead in the coming years as well. In terms of region, the north region dominated India’s mask market in FY2020 and the region is likely to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Based on usage, the market is split into individual, industrial/commercial and Others segments. The industrial/commercial segment accounted for the largest market share in FY2020 as there are various guidelines and regulations for people working in the industrial sector to wear masks while working. Employees working in the industrial sector needs to use masks due to dangerous or hazardous working conditions, as they serve as a perfect shield between the user’s mouth, nose and outside environment.

Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into retail, institutional/direct sale, and others. Among these, retail segment holds the largest share in India mask market and is likely to maintain its position during the forecast period because a large part of demand from individuals and small businesses is catered through this segment only. Most of the people tend to buy their products through drug stores and pharmacies because they offer a diverse range of masks and also from a consumption point of view, visiting stores allows customers to compare various products in terms of material being used and product price, besides enquiring about the mask size. Based on filter type, the market is segmented into particulate filter, gas & odor filter, combination filter and others. Among these segments, particulate filter mask accounted for the largest share in the country’s mask market.

Download Sample Report @ https://www.techsciresearch.com/sample-report.aspx?cid=4972

Customers can also request for 10% free customization on this report.

3M India Ltd, Honeywell Ltd, Karam Industries, Mallcom India Ltd, Vogmask, VENUS Safety and Health Pvt. Ltd, Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd., Environ Care Products, Crusaders Technologies India Pvt. Ltd, Cambridge Mask Co, etc., are some of the leading players operating in India mask market. “India mask market is growing substantially due to various factors such as rising pollution, growing health concerns among people and increasingly stringent regulations about wearing masks in hospitals, clinics, industrial units, etc. This is creating new opportunities for the manufacturers to develop masks according to specific consumer preferences. Moreover, COVID-19 outbreak is another major factor which is expected to significantly boost mask sales in India over the next five years.”, said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

“India Mask Market By Type, Product, Filter, Particulate Matter, Standard Ratings, Usage, Distribution Channel, Region, Forecast & Opportunities, FY2026” has evaluated the future growth potential of India mask market and provides statistics & information on market size, structure and future market growth. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment decisions. Besides, the report also identifies and analyzes the emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, and opportunities in India mask market.

Browse Related Reports

China Mask Market By Product (Reusable and Disposable), By Type (Foldable and Non-Foldable), By Filter Type (Particulate Filter, Gas & Odor Filter, Grade Filter, Naso Filter, Combination Filter), By Particulate Matter (PM2.5, PM10, PM1, PM0.3), By Standard Ratings (N95, N99, N100, P95, P100), By Usage (Individual, Industrial/Commercial), By Distribution Channel (Institutional/Direct Sales, Retail Sales), By Region (East, South West, North & North East, North West, South Central), Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025

https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/china-pollution-mask-market/4515.html

Global Surgical Masks Market By Type (N-95, Fluid/Splash Resistant, Basic, Anti-fog, Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals, Clinics, Drug Stores/ Pharmacies, Online Stores, Others), By Application (Prevention of Disease Spread v/s Dusty Environment), By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025

https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/surgical-masks-market/4701.html

Asia-Pacific Sheet Face Masks Market By Gender (Male Vs Female), By Type (Cotton, Non-Woven, Hydrogel, Bio-Cellulose and Others), By Distribution Channel (Store based and Non-Store Based), By Country, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025

https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/asia-pacific-sheet-face-masks-market/4267.html

About TechSci Research

TechSci Research is a leading global market research firm publishing premium market research reports. Serving 700 global clients with more than 600 premium market research studies, TechSci Research is serving clients across 11 different industrial verticals. TechSci Research specializes in research-based consulting assignments in high growth and emerging markets, leading technologies, and niche applications. Our workforce of more than 100 fulltime Analysts and Consultants employing innovative research solutions and tracking global and country specific high growth markets helps TechSci clients to lead rather than follow market trends.

Contact

Mr. Ken Mathews

708 Third Avenue,

Manhattan, NY,

New York – 10017

Tel: +1-646-360-1656

Email: sales@techsciresearch.com