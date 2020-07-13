How is COVID-19 Impacting on the Global Walnut Oil Industry?

Our latest research report entitled Walnut Oil Market (by nature (organic, and conventional), end-user (food & beverages, cosmetics & personal care, aromatherapy, pharmaceuticals, and other applications)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Walnut Oil.

The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Walnut Oil cost structure, and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present, and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Walnut Oil growth factors.

“We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report shall be Revised to 2020-2026.”

Rising Demand in the Cosmetics and Personal Care Sector For Walnut Oil Is One of the Major Factor Driving the Growth

Walnut oil is an excellent supplement for health and beauty. It is obtained by the solvent extraction method or a cold-pressing method. The walnut oil is enriched with Omega 3 essential fatty acids which excellent for skincare use. The mineral constituents of the oil contain iron, zinc, sodium, selenium, calcium, magnesium, and phosphorus that gives great emollient properties help to make skin feel smooth and soft. Owing to the health benefits walnut oil consumption has increased with a significant rate all over the globe.

The rising demand in the cosmetics and personal care sector for walnut oil is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. Owing to the presence of large nutritional constituents walnut oil is getting heavily adopted in the skincare sector. Furthermore, the growing use of walnut oil as a nutritional supplement is also contributing to the growth of the market.

Walnut oil is enriched with omega-3, omega-9, and omega-6 fatty acids that have great nutritional importance. On the other hand, the high processing cost of walnut oil is the major restraint for the market growth. This results in the higher price of walnut oil and gives preference to the other oils in the customer purchase list. However, increased awareness about the health benefits of walnut oil will provide better market growth opportunities over the forecast period.

North America is Predicted to Dominate the Global Walnut Oil Market

Based on the region, the walnut oil market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW. North America is predicted to dominate the global walnut oil market in the forecast period. Growing awareness about the benefits of walnut oil and large consumer pool is contributing to the growth of the market in this region. While the Asia Pacific is the major market for walnut oil, the presence of largest walnut oil-producing countries such as China and the heavy consumption of this product in the various sector within the region is the major factor for the growth of the market.

Europe’s regional market is projected to grow at a relatively higher growth rate over the forecast period, due to the growing awareness among consumers about the health benefits of walnut oil.

Report on Global Walnut Oil Market Covers Segments Such as Nature, and End-User

On the basis of nature, the sub-markets include organic and conventional. On the basis of end-user, the sub-markets include food & beverages, cosmetics & personal care, aromatherapy, pharmaceuticals, and other applications.

Competitive Analysis:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as La Tourangelle, La Nogalera walnut oil, Proteco, Aromex Industry, Yunnan Guzhiji Nutriment, Shuda Group, Yunnan Huizhiyuan, Shanghai Rongshi, and Other Companies.

