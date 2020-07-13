Healthcare BPO market is estimated to reach $312.43 billion by 2022 grow at a CAGR of 10.2%

In the current market scenario, there is a growing demand for healthcare BPO services. The objective of this report is to define, describe, and forecast the market on the basis of outsourcing services including payer, provider, and pharmaceutical services and region. It provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of healthcare outsourcing market.

Healthcare BPO market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2017 to 2022 to reach $312.43 billion by 2022 from $191.68 billion in 2017

Healthcare BPO Market by Outsourcing Approaches, Pharmaceutical (R&D, Manufacturing, Sales and Marketing Services (Performance Reporting, Forecasting)), Provider (Patient Care, RCM), Payer (Claims Repricing), Models (Multisourcing) – Global Forecasts to 2022

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=472

Global Healthcare BPO Market is Segmented on:

1. Outsourcing Approaches, Pharmaceutical

2. Marketing Services

3. Provider

4. Models

Provider

Based on provider services, the Healthcare BPO market is segmented into revenue cycle management, patient enrolment & strategic planning, and patient care. The revenue cycle management segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in the revenue cycle management market can largely be attributed to factors such as decreasing reimbursements in the healthcare industry, reductions in the overall healthcare costs, initiatives undertaken by governments for implementing RCM solutions, and increasing expenditure by the Healthcare IT industry.

Marketing Services

Based on payer services, the Healthcare BPO market is segmented into claims management, integrated front-end services and back-office operations, member management, product development & business acquisition, provider management, care management, billing & accounts management services, and HR services. The product development & business acquisition services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=472

The geographical regions mapped in the report are:

India

US

Europe

Philippines

China

LATAM

Middle East

RoW

Geographical Growth Analysis:

India possesses lucrative growth potential for the healthcare BPO market, by destination geography during the forecast period. Factors like a mature pharmaceutical and medical education system, large English-speaking population, low-cost base, large talent pool, and diverse set of business process outsourcing (BPO) providers, including local and multinational BPO companies, are driving the market in India.

Some key players mentioned in the research report are:

The key players in the healthcare BPO market are Cognizant (US), Accenture (Ireland), Xerox (US), Genpact (Bermuda), TCS (India), and Infosys (India)