Global Residential Washing Machine Market Studies Research 2019 Detailed Analysis of Restrain and Growth Factors

The latest report on “Residential Washing Machine Market (Product Type – Front Load, and Top Load; Technology – Fully Automatic, Semi-automatic, and Dryer; Machine Capacity – Below 6 Kg, between 6 and 8 Kg, and 8 Kg and Above): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global residential washing machine market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Residential washing machines are extensively used home appliances for washing laundry, as they save time and energy. Major players in the market are investing in research and development to innovate new designs and additional functionalities that maximizes their profits. Washing machines are widely used nowadays owing to the fast-paced lifestyle.

Rising Disposable Income and Rural Electrification Drive the Growth of the Residential Washing Machine Market

The rising disposable income and rural electrification drive the growth of the residential washing machine market. Nowadays washing machines are available at affordable prices that fuel the growth of the residential washing machine market. Washing machines are beneficial as it saves time and energy. Less time availability for laundry due to a hectic lifestyle contributes to the growth of the residential washing machine market.

The increasing comfort level and convenience with the use of washing machines fuel the growth of the residential washing machine market. The growing urbanization stimulates the growth of the residential washing machine market. On the flip side, there are a number of laundry shops available that hampers the growth of the residential washing machine market. Moreover, technological advancement and smart home technologies create novel opportunities for the growth of the residential washing machine market.

Asia-Pacific Region is Anticipated to Hold a Premium Share in the Global Residential Washing Machine Market

Geographically, the global residential washing machine market is divided into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to hold a premium share in the global residential washing machine market. The rapid urbanization and adoption of smart technologies drive the growth of the residential washing machine market in the Asia-Pacific region.

North America is projected to grow in the residential washing machine market with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period. The rapid adoption of technologically advanced products in North America contributes to the growth of the North America residential washing machine market. Europe is also expected to grow in the global residential washing machine market over the forecast period.

The report on the global residential washing machine market covers segments such as product type, technology, and machine capacity. On the basis of product type, the sub-markets include front load, and top load. On the basis of technology, the sub-markets include fully automatic, semi-automatic, and dryer. On the basis of machine capacity, the sub-markets include below 6 kg, between 6 and 8 kg, and 8 kg and above.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as AB Electrolux, Haier Group Corporation, LG Electronics Inc., Siemens AG, Whirlpool Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Miele and Cie. KG, Samsung Group, Panasonic Corporation, GE Appliances, and Other companies.

