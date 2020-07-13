Global Portable Fire Extinguisher Market: Industry Outlook, Growth Prospects and Key Opportunities

The latest report on “Portable Fire Extinguisher Market (Product Type – Chemical & Powder Based, Water & Foam Based, CO2 Based, Metal-based, and Other Product Types; Fire Type – Class A, Class B, Class C, Class D, and Class K; End User – Residential, Commercial, Industrial, and Other End Users): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.”

"We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report shall be Revised to 2020-2026."

The Section on the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market is Included in the Report for Free. To Know More Request Sample of this Report: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/12837

Increased awareness about fire and safety are improving investments in fire and safety equipment in commercial spaces. Nowadays, the fire extinguisher is becoming an essential component in buildings, apartments and medical centers. Furthermore, enforcement of rules for fire safety is encouraging the growth of the market.

Growing Urbanization is Driving the Growth of the Portable Fire Extinguisher Market

The growing urbanization is driving the growth of the portable fire extinguisher market. The strict government rules and regulations for the installation of fire extinguishers contribute to the growth of the portable fire extinguisher market. The rising development of smart cities boosts the growth of the portable fire extinguisher market. Factors such as reduced prices and a wide range of product portfolio stimulate the growth of portable fire extinguisher market.

In addition, the presence of fire extinguisher can effective to minimize the impact of damage caused by the fire. On the flip side, lack of awareness about the fire safety norms hinders the growth of the portable fire extinguisher market. Moreover, technological development in improving fire extinguishers creates opportunities for the fire extinguisher market. For instance, the development of sound-based firefighting technology.

North America is Expected to Be the Dominant Region in the Global Portable Fire Extinguisher Market

North America is expected to be the dominant region in the global portable fire extinguisher market. The United States has strict rules and regulations regarding fire safety contributing to the growth of the North America portable fire extinguisher market. Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow in the global portable fire extinguisher market. The increasing number of construction and modern cities boosts the growth of the Asia-Pacific portable fire extinguisher market.

Segment Covered

The report on global portable fire extinguisher market covers segments such as product type, fire type, and end user. On the basis of product type, the sub-markets include chemical & powder based, water & foam based, CO2 based, metal-based, and other product types. On the basis of fire type, the sub-markets include class A, class B, class C, class D, and class K. On the basis of end user, the sub-markets include residential, commercial, industrial, and other end users.

Browse Detailed TOC, Description, and Companies Mentioned in Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/consumer-goods-packaging/global-portable-fire-extinguisher-market

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Amerex Corporation, BRK Electronics, Ceasefire Industries Pvt. Ltd, Tyco Fire Products L.P., Fike Corporation, Ansul Inc., Kanex Fire, United Technologies Corporation, Britannia Fire Ltd., Halma Plc, and Other companies.

Reasons to Buy this Report:

=> Comprehensive analysis of global as well as regional markets of the portable fire extinguisher.

=> Complete coverage of all the product type and applications segments to analyze the trends, developments, and forecast of market size up to 2025.

=> Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in this market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and the latest developments of the company.

=> Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.