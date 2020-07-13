Global Polyethylene Packaging Market Sales, Market Overview, Analysis Research Report 2025

The latest report on “Polyethylene Packaging Market (Type – HDPE, and LDPE; Application – Food and Beverage, Medical, and Others): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global polyethylene packaging market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Consumers are continuously showing their interest in polyethylene packaging owing to its lightweight and easy to handle anywhere. Similarly, big manufacturers also prefer to use polyethylene packaging owing to their low cost and lightweight. Everywhere from plastic containers, bags, bottles to plastic toys, a large number of plastic items, are used in day to day life are made from polyethylene. It is one of the popular thermoplastic material available today. Polyethylene is a lightweight and durable thermoplastic with a variable crystalline structure.

Further, it is used in several applications, which range from laminates, films, and tubes in several sectors such as automotive, electrical and packaging. It is produced on basis of a family of polymers derived from various α-olefin co-monomers. It is widely used for commodity packaging.

The high-density polyethylene polymers and polyethylene terephthalate are expanding the application of plastic packaging in the liquid packaging segment. These products are mostly used for food and beverage packaging purposes, such as for milk and fresh juice products. Further, the increasing demand for the food and beverage products among the young and middle-class consumers is helping to grow its market.

Additionally, the growing demand for quality packaging and ready meal, manufacturer's concern for a longer shelf life of the product and consumer convenience is driving the growth of the global polyethylene packaging market. However, the government bans the application of the different types of plastic and related material, and its manufacturing is hampering the growth of the polyethylene packaging market in the short term. Moreover, strategies adopted by various FMCG industries to attract customer with a package differentiation by its type and design offers growth opportunities for the polyethylene packaging market.

Asia Pacific is the Largest Market of Polyethylene Packaging Market

Geographically, the polyethylene packaging market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific and the RoW. The Asia Pacific is the largest market of polyethylene packaging owing to the dominance of the food and beverage industries in this region.

Segment Covered

The report on the global polyethylene packaging market covers segments such as type and application. On the basis of type, the sub-markets include HDPE, and LDPE. On the basis of application, the sub-markets include food and beverage, medical, and others.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Amcor, Bemis, Berry Plastics, Sealed Air, Sonoco, Constantia Flexibles, Daibochi Plastic, DS Smith, Flextrus, and Graham Packaging.

