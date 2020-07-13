Global Pet Furniture Market 2019 Industry Demand, Segment, Statistics Report 2025

The latest report on “Pet Furniture Market (Product Type – Beds & Sofas, Houses, Trees & Condos, and Other Product Types; Application – Cats, Dogs, and Other Applications): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global pet furniture market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Nowadays people treat their pets as a family member. New innovations and designs in pet furniture are in high demand. Companies manufacturing pet furniture are focusing on mergers and acquisitions to expand their market share. Manufacturers are promoting high-quality products. Companies are adopting advent technology such as smart pet beds that can monitor the pet’s health. People are adopting pets and it is becoming a part of the societal lifestyle. As the American Pet Products Association, almost 85 million households have a pet.

Availability of a Broad Range of Fashionable and Multifunctional Pet Furniture Drives the Growth of the Pet Furniture Market

The availability of a broad range of fashionable and multifunctional pet furniture drives the growth of the pet furniture market. The desire to provide pets a better lifestyle stimulates the pet owners to spend more on pet furniture that promotes the growth of the pet furniture market. The growing demand for customization in pet furniture stimulates the growth of the pet furniture market. Customization gives a personal touch to the pet furniture.

Innovations such as smart pet bed contribute to the growth of pet furniture market. The rising number of pet adoptions fuels the growth of the pet furniture market. The rising awareness about animal welfare and strict rules and regulation regarding animal safety and welfare propel the growth of pet furniture market. On the other hand, the high costs of smart pet furniture hinder the growth of the pet furniture market. Moreover, development and innovations create new opportunities for the growth of the pet furniture market.

North America is Anticipated to Have the Largest Share in the Global Pet Furniture Market

On the basis of geography, the global pet furniture market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. North America is anticipated to have the largest share in the global pet furniture market. The increasing adoption of pets in the North America region contributes to the growth of the North America pet furniture market. Europe has a significant share in the pet furniture market. Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow in the furniture market with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period.

Segment Covered

The report on global pet furniture market covers segments such as product type and application. On the basis of product type, the sub-markets include beds & sofas, houses, trees & condos, and other product types. On the basis of application, the sub-markets include cats, dogs, and other applications.

