Global Packaging Printing Market Intelligence Report for Comprehensive Information 2019-2025

Packaging printing is applicable in various packaging processes such as paper and paperboard, flexible packaging, and cosmetics. The packaging printing industry is offering an improved quality product with high efficiency and innovations that propel market growth in the near future. Packaging printing has applications in various end-use industries such as food and beverages, healthcare, cosmetics and toiletries, and others.

Increasing Demand for Sustainable Printing and Flexible Packaging Drives the Growth of the Packaging Printing Market

The increasing demand for sustainable printing and flexible packaging drives the growth of the packaging printing market. Today’s cold set technology provides a unique combination of quality and environmental responsibility. Sustainable printing provides a balance between business operational needs and environmental concerns. The cost-effectiveness and reduced packaging waste and growing investments in packaging printing machinery from the industrial sector will augment the growth of the packaging printing market.

Various applications of packaging printing in a wide range of industries such as food and drink, cosmetics, healthcare, and other consumer goods is a major factor contributing to the market growth. In addition, the rise in demand for convenient packaging in the advanced healthcare industry propels the market’s growth. On the other side, high initial capital investments hinder market growth. Moreover, the rising technological advancements create novel opportunities for the growth of the packaging printing market.

Asia-Pacific Region is Anticipated to Have a Dominant Share in the Global PackagingPrinting Market

Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to have a dominant share in the global packaging printing market owing to the increasing e-retail sales and rising convenience packaging in the food industry. E-retail revenues in Asia-Pacific are expected to grow over 1.89 trillion U.S. dollars by 2018. North America is expected to grow in the global packaging printing market with a significant CAGR over the forecast period owing to the growing development of low-cost packaging printing options. Further, Europe has significant growth in the global packaging printing market. The use of packaging printing in various end-use industries and technological development in print and labelling, in Europe promotes the packaging printing market’s growth.

Segment Covered

The report on the global packaging printing market covers segments such as material, printing technology, and application. On the basis of material, the sub-markets include paper & paperboard, plastic (flexible & rigid plastics), metals, and labels. On the basis of printing technology, the sub-markets include flexography printing, rotogravure printing, digital printing, offset printing, and screen printing. On the basis of application, the sub-markets include food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, household & cosmetic products, and other applications.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Toppan Printing Co., Ltd., Quantum Print and Packaging Ltd., Eastman Kodak Co., Traco Manufacturing Inc., Quad/Graphics Inc., HP Inc., Xerox Corporation, WS Packaging Group, Inc., Mondi Group, Xeikon N. V., and other applications.

