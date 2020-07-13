Glaucoma Surgery Devices Market Analysis, Demand Overview and Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

Glaucoma refers to a particular disease that affects the eyesight of a person and can even cause blindness. It is a highly dangerous disease and usually considered as a chronic illness. This disease is mostly found in elderly people and is a result of aging. Other causes of glaucoma can be diabetes or deficiency of certain vitamins in the body. The number of glaucoma patients has risen sharply in recent times across the world and good surgeons are the immediate need for catering to such patients.

The global Glaucoma Surgery Devices Market Growth was analyzed by Market Research Future (MRFR) and it was projected that a healthy CAGR of 7.9% will be attained by the market over the forecast period of 2018 to 2023. The valuation of the glaucoma surgery market was further stated to surpass its previous valuation by the end of the forecast period.

Increasing inclination towards permanent and faster cure through surgery over long-term use of medication is one of the major drivers of the global glaucoma surgery market. In addition, rise in prevalence of causative disorders such as diabetes and ocular hypertension are inducing need for surgical treatments, leading to the expansion of the global glaucoma surgery market.

However, lack of awareness, preference of non-invasive treatments and high cost associated with the treatment are likely to create hindrance in the growth of the global glaucoma surgery market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

The global glaucoma surgery market has been segmented in terms of type of surgery, end-user, and target.

By target, the market divides into suprachoroidal space, trabecular meshwork, and others.

By type of surgery, the market segments into laser surgery, angle closure glaucoma surgery, aqueous shunt surgery, and other.

By end user, the market comprises into hospital, ambulatory surgery centers and other.

Regional Analysis:

The global Glaucoma Surgery Market Size is geographically distributed across the following key regions: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa.

The global Glaucoma Surgery Industry is spearheaded by North America with the highest percentage of shares. This is due to the massive population herein that is suffering from diseases like diabetes and other critical eye diseases. The rising level of healthcare expenditure and enhanced infrastructure also has an influencing impact on the growth of the regional market.

Europe stands out as the second largest glaucoma surgery regional market Overview followed by Asia Pacific. In Asia Pacific, the presence of a huge population base and fast paced development in healthcare industry has helped attract a number of companies to develop there market in Asia Pacific region, thereby boosting the growth herein.

Elsewhere, the Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at a consistent pace. The region is reported to become a key market area for glaucoma surgeries in the coming years with the increasing prevalence of the disease and advancing healthcare technologies.

NOTE : Our team of researchers are studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.