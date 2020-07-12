Prestressed Concrete Market 2019 Global Size, Growth, Latest Innovations, Industry Analysis and Regional Forecast 2025

Market Research Future published a research report on “Prestressed Concrete Market Research Report – Global Forecast till 2025” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast Report to 2025.

Industry Insights

The global prestressed concrete market 2020 is expecting a growth of 5.70% during the forecast period 2018-2025, reveals Market Research Future (MRFR) in an elaborated way. The concept has emerged and gained much traction in the market in recent years, which contributes to market growth considerably. Therefore, the valuation estimated to be achievable in the forecast period is USD 29,922.3 Million.

Top Impacting Factors

The rising importance of offsite construction to reduce the material wastage and to mount efficiency is estimated to drive the growth in the forecast period. Rapid industrialization and urbanization in emerging regions, along with a focus on development of high-quality infrastructure, and emphasis on green building projects, are some of the foremost factors driving the Prestressed Concrete Market.

At the same time, the availability of low-cost raw material and strong demand from consumer and domestic industries are highly possible to aid the growth during the forecast period. The study has brought some more insights from the research that the U.S. might witness generous growth in terms of demand for precast concrete with registering CAGR of 5.2 percent over the forecast period. Such growth is attributed to factors such as rising demand for the expansion of floor space in various industries that led to the rise in new construction and renovation projects.

Some more factors, such as the rising number of large-scale infrastructure investment projects, are also becoming responsible for the path market’s development in the forecast period. Furthermore, the rising popularity of precast construction is also probable to create high demand for cement, which, in turn, is possible to result in extensive mining activities causing environmental issues in many countries. In fact, the presence of a large number of suppliers and regional players results in low switching costs. Thus, factors such as product differentiation and technological innovation are likely to help suppliers gain an advantage in the escalating competitive market.

In contrast to these factors, stringent government regulations and policy are also in the line of expectation where it can hamper the production of cement on a large scale, which may adversely affect the market in the near future.

Top Market Players

The top well-known players of Global Prestressed Concrete Market are listed as HeidelbergCement (Germany), Skanska (Sweden), Taiheiyo Cement Corporation (Japan), L&T Construction (India), Coltman Precast Concrete Limited (UK), Coreslab Structures (US), Molin Concrete Products Company (US), Tindall Corporation (US), The Prestressed Group (Canada) and American Concrete Products (US).

Segmentation of Market: Prestressed Concrete

From the viewpoint of segmental analysis, the global prestressed market’s segmentation has been carried among the segments of product, concrete wires, manufacturing process, application, and end-use industry.

In terms of the manufacturing process, the global prestressed concrete market has included pre-tensioning and post-tensioning. The post-tensioning segment is leading the market, as it is widely used in the construction of bridge deck panels, structural beams and poles, and roof slabs.

In terms of concrete wires, the global prestressed concrete market has included up to 3 wires, 4–7 wires, and above seven wires. The segment of the above seven wires might lead the market as it is preferred by construction companies for its higher strength and excellent chemical stability.

In terms of product, the global prestressed concrete market has included galvanized PC strand, uncoated PC strand, and epoxy coated PC strand. The uncoated PC strand segment leads the market as it has wide applications in construction buildings, tunnels, and railways.

In terms of the application segment, the global prestressed concrete market has included hardstands and pavements, poles and beams, tanks, pipes, and more. The poles and beams segment is leading the market for its wide application in the construction of railways and bridges.

In terms of end-use industry segment, the global prestressed concrete market has included manufacturing industry, construction & infrastructure, oil & gas industry, railroad industry, and others. The construction & infrastructure segment might have chances to lead the market as it is widely used in applications such as residential slabs, high-rise buildings, bridges and dams, foundations, poles, silos, and nuclear containment structures, columns and walls.

Regional Framework

Geographically, the global prestressed concrete market has been divided into four major regions namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the world (RoW). Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. Increasing investment in the infrastructure upgradation, investment in private construction, and growing requirements of cost benefit construction have fueled the demand for prestressed concrete market in the countries of Asia-Pacific.

In North America, US is projected to be the largest consumer of prestressed concrete for their building and construction projects. The country has witnessed increasing private construction projects, both new construction, and remodeling/renovation projects. Such concrete is used extensively in repair and renovation projects due to its features.

Market Overview

