Podcast Featuring Honest Talk About Culture, Music, Relationships Gains Following

Chicago, IL, July 12, 2020 — A no-holds-barred podcast featuring real talk from five larger-than-life personalities is gaining traction after four seasons posting weekly episodes.

“Bet the House,” which will celebrate its one-year anniversary on August 1, features honest conversation from entertainers and entrepreneurs Big Smash, Ms. Chaunte, Ms. Delafaye, John Day, and Bailey Dammit.

“Our podcast is guaranteed to get you right as we discuss whatever’s on our minds each week,” said Kendall Boyd, AKA Big Smash. “For the listeners who love grown-up talk and 100 percent realness, this is the podcast for you.”

New episodes of the podcast are released every Wednesday on all major podcasting platforms, including iHeart Radio, Pandora, YouTube, Spotify, Apple Music, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, Instagram, and Deezer. The podcast can be found at any major site by searching “Bet the House podcast.”

On the Bet the House podcast, the five hosts and their guests leave nothing off the table, having open, honest discussions about everything from love, sex, and relationships to the latest news, politics, movies, pop culture, sports, and everything in between.

“We discuss things people wanna say but are too afraid to and we keep it coming with the funniest but real topics,” Boyd said. “It’s unfiltered, politically incorrect real talk from real people. Tune in and find out what our fans know, which is that this is the most fun and illuminating podcast you’ll listen to all week.”

Boyd said he and his co-hosts are appreciative of the way their growing fan following has engaged with them.

“We want to thank our fans for their amazing support in helping us grow and spreading the word about us,” he said. “Check us out, like our pages, and share with anyone you think would enjoy our entertaining conversations. It all is appreciated.”

Access links to Bet the House Podcast pages at https://linktr.ee/Betthehousepodcast.

View a promo video for the podcast on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zJHCCThWY44.

Learn more about the Bet the House Podcast on their official webpage at http://betthehousepodcast.com

