Gastritis Remedies

While quite a few cases of gastritis are caused by the H. pylori bacterium, which attacks the stomach lining, lots of gastritis individuals are the victim of something that truly belongs inside the system: stomach acid. There are a number of gastritis treatment options out there, which one is dependent upon the type of gastritis.

Your stomach naturally has acids to break down and digest foods. Your stomach features a very powerful lining that stops these acids from obtaining out into the rest of your body, where they will be corrosive and harmful. But in some cases a thing happens for your stomach lining that tends to make it weak, therefore letting the acids out and causing pain and discomfort. Gastritis — which refers to an inflamed stomach lining, no matter the lead to — could be the result.

In the event the result in of one’s gastritis is indeed stomach acid as an alternative to bacteria, you will discover a number of methods of treating it. For mild, occasional flares of gastritis, basic over-the-counter drugs for instance Maalox and Mylanta — fundamental antacids — may alleviate the symptoms. If the challenge is ongoing, however, or becomes serious, you’ll want to see a doctor to establish no matter if it is serious sufficient for a prescription.

Your doctor might prescribe an acid blocker. Several of the typical brand names of acid blockers that you might have heard of are Tagamet, Zantac, Axid, and Pepcid. These drugs lead to the stomach to produce much less acid than usual, hence decreasing your gastritis symptoms. Certainly, it is neither feasible nor wise to get rid of stomach acid altogether, considering the fact that you will need it to digest food. But acid blockers can at least cut down it a little, to have rid of your excess acid that is causing you trouble.

One more way of doing this really is by means of proton pump inhibitors. Here’s how they work. The cells of one’s stomach have tiny “pumps” in them that squirt out acid. Proton pump inhibitors work to shut down those “pumps.” The cells stay; they just never secrete acid any longer. Drugs that do that have names for instance Prilosec, Prevacid, Aciphex, and Nexium. As an added bonus, proton pump inhibitors also seem to decrease the effectiveness on the H. pylori bacterium, thus killing two birds with one stone when it comes to gastritis.

The fourth medical solution to handle acid-caused gastritis is one thing known as a cytoprotective agent. They are drugs that give added protection towards the tissues of one’s modest intestine and your stomach. So in place of lowering the volume of stomach acid, this tactic says, “Bring on the stomach acid. We’ll just give added protection to everything it touches.” Carafate and Cytotec are two brand names of cytoprotective drugs. Also, frequent Pepto-Bismol has precisely the same impact, coating the inside of the intestine and stomach and therefore guarding it from acid. Cytoprotectives, like proton pump inhibitors, are also effective against H. pylori.

As with all medications, you’ll want to take these only as advised by your doctor, and report any side effects instantly. Luckily, one or additional of these gastritis therapies commonly conveniently solves the issue plus the symptoms steadily disappear.