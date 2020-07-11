Smart Stadium Market Set to Grow at Healthy CAGR forecast by 2026

Global smart stadium market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 23.71 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Smart stadium uses sensors, cameras, and other digital technology so that they can provide information about seats, parking etc. to the people through wired or wireless network or server.

Viewer can connect their smart phones to the stadium server and can get the required information. The main aim of the smart stadium is to improve the fan management system and increase the security. Increasing prevalence for sports among population is the major factor fuelling the growth of this market.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global smart stadium market are IBM Corporation, Tech Mahindra Limited, NEC Technologies India Private Limited, Cisco Systems, Inc, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Intel Corporation, FUJITSU, Johnson Controls, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, GP Smart Stadium, CenturyLink, NXP Semiconductors, Vix Technology., Hawk-Eye Innovations Ltd, Locbee, Honeywell International Inc, UCOPIA and others.

Segmentation: Global Smart Stadium Market

By Software (Digital Content Management, Stadium and Public Security, Building Automation, Event Management, Network Management, Crowd Management)

(Digital Content Management, Stadium and Public Security, Building Automation, Event Management, Network Management, Crowd Management) By Service (Consulting, Deployment and Integration, Support and Maintenance)

(Consulting, Deployment and Integration, Support and Maintenance) By Platform (Application Management platform, Device Management Platform, Network Management Platform)

(Application Management platform, Device Management Platform, Network Management Platform) By Deployment Type (On- Premises, On- Cloud)

(On- Premises, On- Cloud) By Component (Sensors, Camera, Gateways, Network and Cloud)

Competitive Analysis

Global smart stadium market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of smart stadium market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

Market Drivers:

Strict government rules by sport’s governing body will drive the market growth

Increasing usage of IoT technologies in stadium infrastructure will also drive the market growth

Rising sports culture worldwide will also propel the market growth

Growing prevalence for data- driven operations will also act as a driver for this market

Market Restraints:

High investment cost will hinder the growth of this market

Issues related to the upgrading and replacing legacy system will also restrain the market growth

Increasing risk of technology defect will also act as a restrain for this market

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

