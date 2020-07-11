SDN Market at a CAGR of 28.90% Growth, Trends and Absolute Opportunity up to 2026

Global SDN Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 8.92 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 67.98 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 28.90% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. SDN stands for system defined networking which is designed to make the network limber and flexible. It helps the business to meet their requirement so that they can improve their network control. These days they are widely used in different sectors like healthcare, education, banking, government etc. Increasing prevalence for network automation and virtualization among consumer is fuelling the growth of this market.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the SDN market are Cisco Systems,Inc., VMware, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Ciena Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Juniper Networks, Inc., NEC Technologies India Private Limited, Extreme Network, Big Switch Networks, Inc., Pluribus Networks, Nokia, Oracle, Cumulus Networks, Arista Networks, Inc., Pica8 Inc., Broadcom.

Download PDF Sample report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-sdn-market

Segmentation: Global SDN Market

By Type (Open SDN, SDN via API, SDN via Overlay)

(Open SDN, SDN via API, SDN via Overlay) By Component (Solutions, Services)

(Solutions, Services) By End- Users (Data Centers, Service Providers, Enterprises)

(Data Centers, Service Providers, Enterprises) By Solution Offering (SDN Applications & Network Services, Professional Services, Virtualization and Control Software, Physical Network Infrastructure)

Competitive Analysis: Global SDN Market

Global SDN market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of SDN market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for private cloud among consumer is driving the growth of this market

Rising demand for network automation and virtualization is another factor driving market

Market Restraints:

Rising security concerns among consumer is restraining the market growth

Increasing cases of SDN failure is another factor restraining the growth of this market

Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-sdn-market

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

About Us:

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge Market Research provides appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

Related Reports:

Optical Fiber Components Market

Oil field Communications Market