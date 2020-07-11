Green & Bio-Based Solvents Market Size, Growth and Forecast by 2027 with Top Companies

Green and bio based solvents are chemical subtract which are obtained from agriculture sources such as vegetable oil, corn, lactic acid, acid, refined glycerin, and beet. Green & bio-based solvents are manufactured in biorefinery by biomass conversion process. These are non-carcinogenic, eco-friendly, biodegradable, recyclable, and non-corrosive solvents. Green & Bio-Based Solvents have various properties such as low miscibility, low toxicity, and high boiling point that increase their popularity than conventional solvents.

Increase in demand for green and bio-based solvents in various sectors such as paints & coatings, pharmaceuticals are expected to boost the global green & bio-based solvents market growth. Furthermore, reduced dependency on petrochemical solvents will have the positive impact on global green & bio-based solvents market growth. Moreover, green & bio-based solvents are act as alternative solvents for traditional hydrocarbon solvents which are expected to propel the global green & bio-based solvents market growth, over the forecast period. In addition to that increase in usage of green and bio based solvents in various sectors such as adhesive & sealant, printing inks, industrial and domestic cleaning which is expected to fuel the global green and bio based solvents market growth, over the forecast period.

Request Sample Copy of this Report @ https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/Green-Bio-Based-Solvents-Market/request-sample

Market Restraints

However, uncertainty about the reliability and adequate supply of feedstock is expected to hamper global green & bio-based solvents market growth. Also, high maintenance cost of new technologies will affect the global green & bio-based solvents market growth.

Market Segmentation

Global Green & Bio-Based Solvents Market is segmented into types such as Esters (Lactate Esters, Methyl Esters, and Others), Alcohols, diols, & glycols (Solketal, and Isobutanol), by sources such as vegetable oil, corn, lactic acid, bio-succinic acid, refined glycerin, and beet.Further, Global Green & Bio-Based Solvents Market is segmented into application such as Paints & Coatings, Adhesives & Sealants, Printing Ink, Industrial, Domestic Cleaners, and Others.

Also, Global Green & Bio-Based Solvents Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as BASF SE, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Bioamber Inc., The DOW Chemical Company, Huntsman Corporation, E.I. Dupont De Nemours & Co., Vertec Biosolvents Inc. Florida Chemicals Company Inc., Cargill Inc.and Cremer Oleo Gmbh & Co Kg.

Browse Full Research Report @ https://qualiketresearch.com/reports-details/Green-Bio-Based-Solvents-Market

Market Taxonomy

By Types

Esters

Lactate Esters

Methyl Esters

Others

Alcohols, diols, & glycols

Solketal

Isobutanol

By Source

Vegetable oil

Corn

Lactic acid

Bio-succinic acid

Refined glycerin

Beet

Application

Paints & Coatings

Adhesives & Sealants

Printing Ink

Industrial

Domestic Cleaners

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

About Us:-

QualiKet Research is a leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence partner helping leaders across the world to develop robust strategy and stay ahead for evolution by providing actionable insights about ever changing market scenario, competition and customers. QualiKet Research is dedicated to enhancing the ability of faster decision making by providing timely and scalable intelligence. We use different intelligence tools to come up with evidence that showcases the threats and opportunities which helps our clients outperform their competition.

Contact Person:-

Vishal Thakur

Research Support Specialist

QualiKet Research

6060 N Central Expy #500, TX 75204, U.S.A

Email: sales@qualiketresearch.com

Website: https://qualiketresearch.com