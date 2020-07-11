Green & Bio-Based Solvents Market Size, Growth and Forecast by 2027 with Top Companies

Green and bio based solvents are chemical subtract which are obtained from agriculture sources such as vegetable oil, corn, lactic acid, acid, refined glycerin, and beet. Green & bio-based solvents are manufactured in biorefinery by biomass conversion process. These are non-carcinogenic, eco-friendly, biodegradable, recyclable, and non-corrosive solvents. Green & Bio-Based Solvents have various properties such as low miscibility, low toxicity, and high boiling point that increase their popularity than conventional solvents.
Increase in demand for green and bio-based solvents in various sectors such as paints & coatings, pharmaceuticals are expected to boost the global green & bio-based solvents market growth. Furthermore, reduced dependency on petrochemical solvents will have the positive impact on global green & bio-based solvents market growth. Moreover, green & bio-based solvents are act as alternative solvents for traditional hydrocarbon solvents which are expected to propel the global green & bio-based solvents market growth, over the forecast period. In addition to that increase in usage of green and bio based solvents in various sectors such as adhesive & sealant, printing inks, industrial and domestic cleaning which is expected to fuel the global green and bio based solvents market growth, over the forecast period.
Market Restraints
However, uncertainty about the reliability and adequate supply of feedstock is expected to hamper global green & bio-based solvents market growth. Also, high maintenance cost of new technologies will affect the global green & bio-based solvents market growth.
Market Segmentation
Global Green & Bio-Based Solvents Market is segmented into types such as Esters (Lactate Esters, Methyl Esters, and Others), Alcohols, diols, & glycols (Solketal, and Isobutanol), by sources such as vegetable oil, corn, lactic acid, bio-succinic acid, refined glycerin, and beet.Further, Global Green & Bio-Based Solvents Market is segmented into application such as Paints & Coatings, Adhesives & Sealants, Printing Ink, Industrial, Domestic Cleaners, and Others.
Also, Global Green & Bio-Based Solvents Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.
Market Key Players
Various key players are discussed in this report such as BASF SE, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Bioamber Inc., The DOW Chemical Company, Huntsman Corporation, E.I. Dupont De Nemours & Co., Vertec Biosolvents Inc. Florida Chemicals Company Inc., Cargill Inc.and Cremer Oleo Gmbh & Co Kg.
Market Taxonomy
By Types
- Esters
- Lactate Esters
- Methyl Esters
- Others
- Alcohols, diols, & glycols
- Solketal
- Isobutanol
By Source
- Vegetable oil
- Corn
- Lactic acid
- Bio-succinic acid
- Refined glycerin
- Beet
Application
- Paints & Coatings
- Adhesives & Sealants
- Printing Ink
- Industrial
- Domestic Cleaners
- Others
By Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
