Global Silicone Market Focusing on Current Trends, Growth Analysis with Key Players | Industry Forecast Report by 2027

Silicones are polymers or high performance oligomers which exhibits various physical forms such as solid to water thin liquids, semi viscous pastes, oils and greases. Silicone has various unique properties including seal, lubricate, bond, release, defoam, and encapsulate. Silicone is able to conduct electricity and do not harden, crack, crumble, peel, or brittle with age. Due these various unique properties silicone is used in various industries like Building & Construction, Transportation, Personal Care & Consumer Goods, Electricals & Electronics, Paper, Textile, and Others.

Increase in demand for silicone in various industries due to its efficient and sustainable properties is the key driving factor which is expected to fuel the global silicone market growth. Furthermore increase in demand for silicone based products in electronic sector, due to unique properties of silicone such as high thermal stability and resistance to weathering, moisture, ozone, and ultra violet radiation which is expected to propel the global silicone market growth during this forecast period. Moreover, increase in research and development activities for new technology and innovation as well as high demand for lightweight products in automotive industry will fuel the global silicone market growth.

Market Restraints

However, stringent regulatory policies and regulations in various regions are expected to hamper the global silicone market growth.

Market Segmentation

Global Silicone Market is segmented into types such as Elastomers, Fluids, Resins, Gels, and Others, by application such as Conditioning Agents, Defoamers, Polishes, Emollients Surfactants, and Binders. Further, Global Silicone Market is divided into end user such as Building & Construction, Transportation, Personal Care & Consumer Goods, Electricals & Electronics, Paper, Textile, and Others.

Also, Global Silicone Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Specialty Silicone Products, Inc., Innospec Inc., Evonik Industries AG, KCC Corporation, Gelest Inc., The DOW Chemical Company, Elkem ASA, Momentive, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., LTD.,and Wacker Chemie AG.

Market Taxonomy

By Types

Elastomers

Fluids

Resins

Gels

Others

By Application

Conditioning Agents

Defoamers

Polishes

Emollients

Surfactants

Binders

By End User

Building & Construction

Transportation

Personal Care & Consumer Goods

Electricals & Electronics

Paper

Textile

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

