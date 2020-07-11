Global Construction Chemicals Market Expected to Witness Huge Growth by 2027 | Industry Analysis and Forecast Report

Construction chemicals are blended with cement, concrete and other construction material which are used to hold construction material together. Construction material and construction chemicals are blended with proper quantities in order to fulfill the design, aesthetic, and functional requirements of civil structures. Construction chemicals play an important role in chemical industries for whole development of the infrastructure activities.
Increase in demand for construction chemical in developed countries which is expected to boost the global construction chemical market growth. Furthermore, rise in residential and commercial construction activities will propel the market growth during this forecast period. Also, increase in demand for water based products will have the positive demand for global construction chemicals market. Moreover, growing urbanization and smart cities is expected to fuel the construction chemical market growth. Construction chemicals are the chemicals which are used to modify properties of construction materials. Reduction of water in construction is the main property of construction chemicals due to this property demand of construction chemical is expected to driving the market growth.
Market Restraints
However, unstable economic cycle in underdeveloped countries is expected to hamper the global construction chemicals market growth. Also, lack of skilled labor will affect the global construction chemicals market growth.
Market Segmentation
Global Construction Chemicals Market is segmented into type such as Concrete Admixtures, Repair, Water Proofing & Roofing, Flooring, Sealants & Adhesives, and others, by end user such as Industrial, Commercial, Infrastructure, and Repair Structure.
Also, Global Construction Chemicals Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.
Market Key Players
Various key players are discussed in this report such as Fosroc International Limited, Mapie S.p.A, Pidilite Industries, RPM International Inc., Sika AG, The Dow Chemical Company, BASF SE, Arkema SA, Ashland Inc.,and W.R. Grace & Company.
