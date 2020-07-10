Power Inductor Market Set to Grow at Healthy CAGR forecast by 2026

Power inductor market is expected to reach USD 1106.12 million by 2027 witnessing market growth at a rate of 3.5% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Power inductor is defined as an electronic system that is being used to store electric energy with the help of magnetic field, which is used to maintain current. They have wide applications in mobile phones, consumer electronics, computer & office, automotive, industry, telecom/Datacom and others.

Competitive Landscape – Power Inductor Market

The major players covered in the power inductor market report are TDK Corporation, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., TAIYO YUDEN CO., LTD., SAGAMI ELEC CO., LTD., SUMIDA CORPORATION, Chilisin, MITSUMI ELECTRIC CO.,LTD., Shenzhen Microgate Technology Co., Ltd., Delta Electronics, Inc., Sunlord, Panasonic Corporation, AVX Corporation, API Delevan, Littelfuse, Inc., Pulse A Yageo Company, Coilcraft, Inc., ICE Components, Inc, Bel Fuse Inc., Laird, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global Power Inductor Market Scope and Market Size

Power inductor market on the basis of core has been segmented as shielded and non-shielded.

Based on mounting, power inductor market has been segmented into surface mount technology and through hole technology

On the basis of type, power inductor market has been segmented into wire-wound, multilayer, thin-film power supply, surface mount power (SMD) and plug-in.

On the basis of application, power inductor market has been segmented into mobile phones, consumer electronics, computer & office, automotive, industry, telecom/Datacom and others.

Inquiry Before Buying @

